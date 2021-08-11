Kids, This Is What Calcium Deficiency Could Do to Your Car!

The owner of this Subaru BRZ probably looked at those utterly cool Bosozoku cars from Japan and decided that they need to do something similar to their ride. The result is, nonetheless, head-turning, but not for the right reasons.
Far from being as smooth as butter on a hot pan, this previous-gen Subaru BRZ has a few body add-ons, and way too much negative camber.
You see, while only a few degrees of negative camber would make your vehicle grip better around corners, such a heavy dose of this mod would ruin the whole driving experience, and would wear tires very fast.
To make matters worse, the owner chose to go for the slammed looks too. So, unless the body, or at least the nose, can raise at the push of a button, even a small leaf would be a major obstacle for this BRZ.
The car ended up in Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, sparking a lot of criticism, sprinkled with the occasional hilarious comments that compare it to a newborn giraffe trying to stand up, or a squashed bug.
Now, while some people continue tuning the old BRZ and 86 duo, Subaru and Toyota have launched the new generation models. Like their predecessors, they were co-developed by the two companies, and feature new everything.
Still, they are far from impressive in a straight-line acceleration, as their engines are not that powerful. However, with as much as 232 HP, depending on the market, and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, the 2.4-liter flat-four enables a naught to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in just a little over 6 seconds.
U.S. pricing for the 2022 Subaru BRZ starts at $27,995, before the $960 destination charge, for the base model, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and goes up to at least $32,295 for the Limited with a 6AT.
You see, while only a few degrees of negative camber would make your vehicle grip better around corners, such a heavy dose of this mod would ruin the whole driving experience, and would wear tires very fast.
To make matters worse, the owner chose to go for the slammed looks too. So, unless the body, or at least the nose, can raise at the push of a button, even a small leaf would be a major obstacle for this BRZ.
The car ended up in Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, sparking a lot of criticism, sprinkled with the occasional hilarious comments that compare it to a newborn giraffe trying to stand up, or a squashed bug.
Now, while some people continue tuning the old BRZ and 86 duo, Subaru and Toyota have launched the new generation models. Like their predecessors, they were co-developed by the two companies, and feature new everything.
Still, they are far from impressive in a straight-line acceleration, as their engines are not that powerful. However, with as much as 232 HP, depending on the market, and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, the 2.4-liter flat-four enables a naught to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in just a little over 6 seconds.
U.S. pricing for the 2022 Subaru BRZ starts at $27,995, before the $960 destination charge, for the base model, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and goes up to at least $32,295 for the Limited with a 6AT.