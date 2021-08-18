Camaro on Stilts Looks Like It Desperately Needs To Go to the Bathroom

A single picture of a modified car, taken through the windscreen of the vehicle sitting behind it at a red light, somewhere in Texas, presumably, has ended up on Reddit’s ‘nasty’ car mods thread. The model in question is a Chevrolet Camaro, with a very weird, albeit not unique unfortunately, tune.
Even an unexperienced bystander will instantly know that it rocks a set of oversized wheels. They are over 30 inches in diameter, with the uploader stating that they measure 32 inches actually, and were wrapped in a set of thin tires, because there wasn’t much room left under the (likely) chopped wheel arches for thicker rubber.
As for those who truly know their car game, they have noticed that it has something else too: positive camber. That’s right, folks, while some have went for extreme angles of negative camber, combining it with a slammed look, not that we support such projects anyway, the owner of this Chevy Camaro thought fit to tweak the angle of the rear (or all four, who knows) wheels the opposite way. This makes the car look like it’s had one too many drinks and needs to visit the little boys’ room.
While we’re at it, we might as well admit that we’d be very curious to see how such a vehicle behaves on the open road, going over the occasional speedbump, which probably makes the whole car shake like crazy, on the highway, and, more interestingly, around corners, on a twisty road.
We’d also jump behind the wheel of a ride modded for star-gazing purposes, like the Chevrolet Silverado doing squats (or is it pushups?) that made headlines last week. But hey, until someone who owns such a build decides to give us the keys, we’ll keep driving our normal and very usable vehicles.
As for those who truly know their car game, they have noticed that it has something else too: positive camber. That’s right, folks, while some have went for extreme angles of negative camber, combining it with a slammed look, not that we support such projects anyway, the owner of this Chevy Camaro thought fit to tweak the angle of the rear (or all four, who knows) wheels the opposite way. This makes the car look like it’s had one too many drinks and needs to visit the little boys’ room.
While we’re at it, we might as well admit that we’d be very curious to see how such a vehicle behaves on the open road, going over the occasional speedbump, which probably makes the whole car shake like crazy, on the highway, and, more interestingly, around corners, on a twisty road.
We’d also jump behind the wheel of a ride modded for star-gazing purposes, like the Chevrolet Silverado doing squats (or is it pushups?) that made headlines last week. But hey, until someone who owns such a build decides to give us the keys, we’ll keep driving our normal and very usable vehicles.