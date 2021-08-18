Camaro on Stilts Looks Like It Desperately Needs To Go to the Bathroom

More on this:

1 Corvette C3 Goes for the OMG Looks With 30-Inch Wheels, Other Mods

2 Dodge Charger on 32-Inch Wheels Looks Like a Horse Carriage, Bar the Pulling Power

3 Chevrolet Camaro Becomes Tesla-Fighting Four-Door EV in Digital Rendering

4 Custom Chevy El Camino Seen Working on Its Tan, Hides a Big Secret Under the Hood

5 Turbo Nitrous Toyota Supra Grudge Races Supercharged Camaro, One Gets Trampled