This 900-HP Tesla-Powered Chevrolet C10 Truck Stomped 2021 SEMA Show

Let’s admit it, the Toyo Tyres booth had some crazy builds at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas. Center stage was a C10 squarebody pickup build that was a little different than anything we have seen before. A crazy, 900 hp Tesla-powered, all-electric build by Salvage to Savage.
This year’s SEMA show might have had some essential builds that took the spotlight but electric cars stole the show. Salvage to Savage, a Florida-based garage, showcased its prized all-electric squarebody truck. This crazy Tesla-powered squarebody started its life as a regular 1984 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck you would find anywhere.
The Salvage to Savage team had long toyed with the idea of building an electric truck, and the 2021 SEMA show was the perfect opportunity to actualize that dream. They came together and stripped the body off, getting rid of the entire frame.
The all-electric C10 truck’s basis is a Tesla battery pack. The team built the chassis around the Tesla stuff and sat the cab over the battery. They also put some square tubbing and part of a Tesla Model S rear frame.
At the front-end, things got a little dicey. The Tesla motor wouldn’t fit, and after trying everything, they didn’t get any room for the inverter. To fit it, they took the inverter apart and made a custom cap on it, and bolted it to the top.
The once-upon-a-time GM product has a custom C5 front suspension system that ties everything to the Tesla motor. According to Abenante of Salvage to Savage, they might end up changing the entire setup for a pushrod suspension later on.
The C10 all-electric build runs on a full-time all-wheel-drive setup, and both front and rear motors work together. The entire rig makes around 800 to 900 hp and 1,300 lb-ft of torque.
Salvage to Savage plans to turn the C10 square build into a multi-tool for drag racing and autocross. The team went all Gorilla on the build and installed a lot of SCCA stuff including, an 850 style certified roll-cage, and pull handle that controls regenerative braking for the rear.
