5 How To Ruin a Perfectly Fine Nissan GT-R in Just a Few Simple Steps

3 Clean-Blue Chevy C10 Silverado Rides on 26-Inch Forgiatos to Elevate Its LS3

1 1956 Chevy C10 Truck Monik Digitally Mesmerizes Us Ahead of the Real SEMA Arrival

More on this:

Nissan GT-R Finds Unlikely Rival in Chevrolet C10 Classic Pickup

For a rather basic workhorse, the Chevrolet C10 has a big fanbase. Some owners have modified theirs for show-and-tell purposes, whereas others, like the person whose name is written in the papers of this red example, chose to turn them into drag monsters. 6 photos



The two unlikely rivals met at a drag racing event, lining up at the start line with a single goal in mind: to cross the finish line as quickly as possible.



When the lights turned green, both of them took off, with the



Fortunately, we don’t have to analyze the video shared at the bottom of the page to see which one was quicker on that evening, because that’s what the digital screens are for. These reveal a time of 11.695 seconds for one of the



Now, we won’t spoil the clip as it is definitely worth watching, and at just 30 seconds long, it will be over before you know it. And if there is any complain whatsoever, that’s related to the fact that the two didn’t proved their mettle against each other a few more times, but hey, it is what it is.



Just by looking at it, you won’t be able to tell that it hides a menacing secret under the hood. This makes it a textbook sleeper on the prowl for its next victim. But is it actually fast enough to beat the mighty Nissan GT-R in a quarter-mile sprint? That’s what you’re about to find out, so don’t go scrolling down just yet.The two unlikely rivals met at a drag racing event, lining up at the start line with a single goal in mind: to cross the finish line as quickly as possible.When the lights turned green, both of them took off, with the classic pickup managing to pull away quicker than the Japanese supercar. The modern technology of the latter helped it catch up with its ad-hoc challenger toward the end of the strip, with the race ending in a photo finish.Fortunately, we don’t have to analyze the video shared at the bottom of the page to see which one was quicker on that evening, because that’s what the digital screens are for. These reveal a time of 11.695 seconds for one of the four-wheeled athletes and 11.582 seconds for the other one, at a little over 120 mph (193 kph).Now, we won’t spoil the clip as it is definitely worth watching, and at just 30 seconds long, it will be over before you know it. And if there is any complain whatsoever, that’s related to the fact that the two didn’t proved their mettle against each other a few more times, but hey, it is what it is.