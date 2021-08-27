Nissan GT-Rs Fight Hellcats Down the Quarter Mile, Mauling Occurs

5 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Drag Races Tuned Dodge Durango, How Big Will the Gap Be?

Nissan has done little to the GT-R in terms of visuals since they first launched it back in 2007. However, the 3.8-liter V6 engine has been constantly upgraded, alongside other mechanicals, to the point where the car can still give modern exotics a headache, be it in a straight-line sprint or between the apexes. 9 photos



But is worth it? We’d say yes, but then again, we’ve been fans of the Godzilla since it came out almost 14 years ago, so our opinion is definitely subjective.



On the other hand, you could get a



That fabulous Hellcat lineup starts at just under $60,000, before destination and dealer fees, with the SRT and its 717 HP 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The Hellcat Widebody uses the same engine in the same configuration, and the Redeye brings 797 HP to the party, just like the Redeye Widebody, while the SRT Super Stock variant is even punchier, at 807 HP.



Why did we choose to compare the Nissan GT-R to the Dodge Challenger? Because several examples were filmed battling it out, and the compilation has made its way online. The quarter-mile action saw different outcomes, and in addition to the muscle car, its four-door sibling,



