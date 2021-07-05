6s Nissan GT-R Drag Races Big Turbo Corvette and It's Total Demolition

In theory, we're here to check out a drag battle between a Nissan GT-R and a C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette. However, this whole adventure feels more like a game of seeing through deceiving appearances and that's not just because we're looking at a This vs. That confrontation, which is one of the wackiest formats on social media.
For starters, the rowdy nature of the 'Vette, with its 98mm turbo keeping the sheer idea of a hood at bay, might have you believe the R35 it's going up against might be more civilized.
Truth be told, the Nissan, which still has all of its body panels, albeit with many of these now coming in carbon—it evens adds something if we count the longtail—also helps with the deception (i.e., from a distance, it might not look as wildly modded as the Chevy).
However, once we open up the doors of these beasts to reveal the fully gutted interiors with racing hardware, such as the seats and the steering wheels, we get closer to reality.
In fact, considering the technical package of these machines, the Corvette is at a disadvantage here. You see, this isn't all that much lighter than Godzilla (less than 300 lbs/135 kg set them apart), but packs less horsepower—that would be 1,500 vs 2,000 hp—and that's not even the most important bit.
You see, while the Nissan GT-R has kept its AWD nature, the Chevrolet Corvette is an RWD animal, which means its owner went as far as placing 300 lbs (136 kg) of balast in the trunk to get those Hoosier slicks to hook on the unprepped surface—for the record, the Nissan uses similar rubber, albeit in a different size and has managed to deliver 6s passes on prepped tarmac.
The 427 ci (7L) turbocharged LSX American machine and the twin-turbo 4.1L V6 toy—yep, it's a stroker kit—engaged in a 500 feet battle with a standing start, going for a pair of runs followed by a battle that saw the Nissan giving the Chevy a two-car head start.
Oh, and you shouldn't make the mistake of believing the AWD of the Japanese contraption meant this remained stable once it got up to speed, since the driver had to put in quite the steering wheel work on the dusty asphalt.
