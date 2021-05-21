Nissan GT-R Sport Wagon Looks Like a Sensible Supercar Killer in Quick Rendering

If you're into GT-Rs, you know the aftermarket has come up with quite a few Godzilla-like wagons over the years, some of which even pack the mechanical might required by such a badge. As such, the rendering we have here, which portrays what we'd label as an R33 sport wagon (call it a shooting brake, if you must), only adds to the trend.
Die-hard Nissan fans would also tell you that the Skyline family tree, which served the GT-R before the current R35 generation, used to involve a wagon derivative, but the R31 generation introduced in the mid-1980s was the final one to be offered in such form.
And since the model pictured here is an R33 Skyline GT-R, we'll remind you the mid-1990s that saw the world enjoying this AWD performance icon was also the era when Nissan introduced the Stagea wagon. That model shared quite a bit of its mechanical side with the said Skyline generation and is often fitted with R34 GT-R front ends to create some of the contraptions mentioned in the intro.
However, Stagea-based tuner cars are five-door models, while this virtual transformation proposes a three-door approach. That means that the Japanese toy keeps most of its sheet metal, while things are different once you travel east of the B-pillars.
The work comes from a graphic designer named Jim (a.k.a. jlord8), who decided to introduce the kind of roofline that allows the factory wing to stay in place. As such, certain enthusiasts might wish to label this as a hatchback.
In fact, the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth, which was retired in 1992, one year before Nissan introduced the R33 Skyline, comes to mind. Of course, others will have a hard time dealing with the transformation, even if this is of the virtual kind.
Out there in the real world, such a build would obviously boost the practical side of the JDM toy. Some of the tech upgrades we've seen over the past few decades mean that such a family-friendly creation could easily give supercars a hard time. And while you could always use a super-SUV for such purposes, this proposal would obviously offer a more immersive driving experience.
