More on this:

R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Wagon Looks Like a Nurburgring JDM Family Car

Our first contact with the Nissan Stagea was 12 years ago. Back then, the R35 GT-R was the talk of the town, and we really didn't an R34-based wagon conversion would be much cooler. 9 photos



Not many realize this, but most sports cars are based on regular consumer vehicles. There are obvious examples, sure, like the M3 being based on the 3 Series, which is why people have been building M3 wagons for quite some time. But Japanese cars are like that too.



Toyota Supra? It started out as the Celica XX. Obviously, everybody already knows about the Skyline series too. The Stagea is a little bit rarer. Specific to the Japanese market, this station wagon was offered between 1996 and 2007 in three generations, though they're all kind of similar.



They're all based on the Skyline series and come with the rear-wheel-drive platform, though AWD was an option. After the



The Subaru Legacy Touring rival was offered with several powertrains, starting with a 2.0-liter single-cam inline-six called the RB20E. Of course, the highlight of the series was the RB26DETT. Yeah, that's the 276 horsepower twin-turbo 2.6-liter. The last generation came with the VQ series of 2.5, 3.0, and 3.5-liter V6 engines.



The hero wagon of the day must be one of the coolest custom cars in Malaysia. They're calling it an RS260 in some sources, which probably means it had an Autech body kit. But now it's got the full R34 GT-R front end makeover.



It's actually looking better than some GT-R because the front bumper and hood are the V-Spec version. The impressive body kit continues with some side skirts and a diffuser, which also manages to copy the style from the coupe. And the engine isn't stock either, as we can easily spot some upgraded turbos and a juicy valve cover kit.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOiTURE ™ (@voituremy) Nowadays, the R34 can be worth Lamborghini Aventador money, especially if you've got one of those special editions in purple and kept in good condition. Meanwhile, the R35 is looking older, heavier, and slower by the day. It's still exciting, but we bet people are going to get a real kick out of this R34 GT-R wagon we found.