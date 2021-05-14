GMC Syclone “Psychlone” Race Truck Rendered With Nissan GT-R Twin-Turbo V6 Swap

In the late 1990s, Buick engineers came up with a ridiculously fast Chevrolet S-10 pickup with the turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine of the Grand National GNX. They pitched their strip-slaying truck to the Chevy division, were turned down, and a helping hand came in the guise of GMC.
While adapting the prototype for mass production, General Motors couldn’t make a case for the GNX engine. The recipe, however, was adapted for the Vortec 4300 with a Mitsubishi-sourced turbocharger, a Garrett-supplied intercooler, electronic multi-point injection, and a few other mods.
The redesigned intake manifold, for example, integrates a twin-bore throttle body from the Corvette. Nodular iron main bearing caps, hypereutectic pistons, graphite composite head gaskets, and stainless-steel flanges help the six-cylinder motor churn out 280 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque, figures that boil down to a quarter-mile run of 13.4 seconds.
GMC went even crazier with the Marlboro special edition with a performance-oriented ECU, Borla stainless-steel exhaust, and a 3.0-inch (76-mm) lowering kit. Fewer than 3,000 units of the Syclone were produced, and you will be hard-pressed to find one for sale in the classifieds. Modded trucks are rarer still because of the Syclone’s collectability, which is why the rendering penned by Abimelec Arellano has very few chances of morphing into a real-life build.
“Psychlone” is how the concept artist baptized his latest rendering, and the party piece comes in the guise of a Nissan GT-R engine. The 3.8-liter V6 is connected to a couple of boosty snails housed where the headlights used to be, which is badass in its own right. Mickey Thompson drag radials on every corner, Weld bead-locked wheels, a parachute, what appears to be a half cage, and the passenger-seat delete round off this boost bomb of a truck.
On that note, would you like to see the life-sized version of this fellow on the blacktop, or do you prefer the GMC Syclone as stock as possible?
