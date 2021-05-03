GMC Brings Wireless CarPlay as a Standard Option to the 2022 Terrain

The adoption of wireless CarPlay keeps growing, and the latest brand to add such an option for new models is GMC.
The company has reportedly decided to offer wireless CarPlay as standard equipment on all 2022 GMC Terrain trim levels, including the SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.
And of course, if you’re getting wireless CarPlay, you’re also receiving support for wireless Android Auto, so if you don’t have an iPhone, connecting the smartphone to the car is still possible without a cable.
In the long term, the expansion of wireless CarPlay to more car models is a critical thing, all for a reason that we’ve already discussed before. Rumor has it Apple is working on a portless iPhone, so in theory, a future model would come with zero ports, therefore dropping the Lightning connector we currently have on our phones.
What this means is that connecting an iPhone to a head unit using a cable would no longer be possible, with wireless therefore becoming the only option for everybody. And if wireless CarPlay isn’t available, you either need to stick with an older iPhone or buy an adapter to transform wired into wireless.
But on the other hand, not everybody is a big fan of wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, especially if they don’t want an extra charger in their cars. And this is because, with a wired connection, their phones can also recharge while driving, whereas the wireless mode actually increases the power consumption a little bit.
So if you also need to recharge the phone while also using wireless CarPlay or Android Auto, you still need a cable in the car, so at the end of the day, the benefit isn’t necessarily as major as it seemed at the first glance.
The new 2022 GMC Terrain should become available later this year with the wireless Android Auto and CarPlay offered as standard.
