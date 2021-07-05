V8-Powered Mercedes V-Class Drag Races Corvette, McLaren; Destruction Ensues

5 Brabus V-Class Goes from Van to Private Jet

The first things that come to mind when thinking of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class are probably comfortable, luxurious, and pricey. However, this particular MPV is a true rocket in straight-line acceleration, so it put its money where its mouth is by taking on some very fast rides at a drag racing event in Germany. 10 photos AMG -ness, with V8 firepower and a sweet exhaust tone.



Originally, it packed a 2.2-liter turbodiesel, with 187 brake horsepower and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque, in the V 250 d specification, yet the old oil burner was ditched in favor of a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.



According to the tuner, installing the new lump was anything but easy, who claims that they needed to set up everything, including the nine-speed automatic transmission and electronics. And after testing it on the road and in the lab, they claim that it pushes out around 585 HP , which is about as much as the



Such a build requires other parts, too, like the brakes, and GAD Motors states that they have equipped it with ceramic discs under those Maybach-like shiny wheels. They have also modified the suspension, and this gives it “excellent handling,” in their own words.



Even though it is not visible in the video shared at the bottom of the page, the cabin has remained untouched. As a result, this



Nevertheless, at least it can now stay in the left lane on the no-speed limit sections of the German Autobahn and perhaps engage in a friendly dispute with some fast machines like it did at the Zweibrucken Airport recently as you are about to see.



