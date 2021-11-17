Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Go Vintage, Drive Around In a Chevy C10

When your name is Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber, the eyes are on you anywhere you go. And you’ll definitely turn heads if you go out for a drive in a classic pickup truck like the Chevy C10 Kendall chose for the occasion.
If you’re up to current A-List celebrities, you know both Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) and Kendall Jenner come from famous families. Plus, they’ve been friends for years. Hailey Baldwin is currently married to Justin Bieber, and Jenner has made a name for herself as a model, and all her big family is famous for distinct reasons. It's worth a mention that she’s also Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter, an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete.
Passionate about cars, just like the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall has an enviable collection herself. But besides Ferraris and Lamborghinis, the model also owns a very surprising model (even for her, who owns several vintage classics) – a beige-cappuccino-colored Chevy C10 from the first generation.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner went for a ride in the classic pickup truck in Beverly Hills, and they were also joined by Jenner’s dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro.
The pickup surely received a makeover when it comes to the exterior, sporting a creamy tan, almost gold shade that has nothing in common with the pickup’s original paint. But it’s difficult to know whether, during the makeover, changes were carried out when it comes to performance as well.
This isn’t the first time the two famous best friends have been out in the Chevrolet C10. Early this year, in March, the two drove the pickup for Pilates in Los Angeles, when Kendall seemed to have a bit of a challenging time starting the engine, confusing the paparazzi around. Actually, it is nothing abnormal for the C10. You can check that out in the video below.
So, is the pickup truck like their signature car? When you have that many options, it might as well be.
