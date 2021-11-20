Classic Lincoln Continental Gets Pimped to the Max, Deserves Nothing but Love

The 2021 edition of the SEMA Show officially closed its gates almost two weeks ago, but videos of custom builds that were on display keep hitting the web. This is the case of one beautiful Lincoln Continental, which definitely deserves to shine under the spotlight.
Part of the fourth generation, which came to life in the 1960s at the Michigan plant, it was related to the era’s Ford Thunderbird and was offered as a four-door sedan, four-door convertible, and two-door coupe, back when coupe literally meant two doors.
The example depicted on film below has four doors and a solid roof on top of the otherwise gorgeous passenger compartment, wrapped in red leather. The material was applied to pretty much all touchable surfaces, starting with the seats and door cards, and ending with the dashboard panel, and steering wheel. The carpets have a similar shade, and so does the headliner. The whole build was sprinkled with a few metallic accents.
Contributing to the pimped looks of the classic Continental are the suicide rear doors, which also facilitate ingress and egress. Elsewhere, the car boasts a few custom body panels, and a rather discreet paint finish on the outside, contrasted by the black trim. The wheels appear to be from the modern era, have silver and red paint, and are hugged by a set of thin tires.
Since keeping that head-turning body shiny requires a lot of work, this Lincoln Continental was filmed while it was being polished at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The video shared at the bottom of the page is only 2 minutes long, and also shows this cool ride being driven for a few brief seconds. But what do you think about it? Because you obviously know that this writer has a soft spot for it. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The example depicted on film below has four doors and a solid roof on top of the otherwise gorgeous passenger compartment, wrapped in red leather. The material was applied to pretty much all touchable surfaces, starting with the seats and door cards, and ending with the dashboard panel, and steering wheel. The carpets have a similar shade, and so does the headliner. The whole build was sprinkled with a few metallic accents.
Contributing to the pimped looks of the classic Continental are the suicide rear doors, which also facilitate ingress and egress. Elsewhere, the car boasts a few custom body panels, and a rather discreet paint finish on the outside, contrasted by the black trim. The wheels appear to be from the modern era, have silver and red paint, and are hugged by a set of thin tires.
Since keeping that head-turning body shiny requires a lot of work, this Lincoln Continental was filmed while it was being polished at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The video shared at the bottom of the page is only 2 minutes long, and also shows this cool ride being driven for a few brief seconds. But what do you think about it? Because you obviously know that this writer has a soft spot for it. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.