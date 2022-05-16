1968 Mercury Cougar GT-E Drag Races 1970 Cyclone, Someone Makes a Fabulous Comeback

When it comes to drag races between classic muscle cars, we see a lot of iconic vehicles hitting the drag strip nowadays. But we rarely see Mercury models going against each other. Well, here's one of those rare encounters that bring together two of the brand's most famous cars, the Cougar and the Cyclone.
Mercury's take on the Ford Mustang, the Cougar arrived for the 1967 model year. Offered with V8 engines exclusively, the Cougar gained the massive 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) FE in 1968. But the 390-horsepower mill didn't last long, as Mercury replaced it with the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet toward the end of the model year.
Rated at 335 horsepower, the Cobra Jet was actually a downgrade in the oomph department for the GT-E, but the package was spectacular nonetheless thanks to the Super Competition Handling package and a torque rating of 445 pound-feet (603 Nm). What's more, the 428-equipped GT-E is extremely rare at only 37 units built. Out of more than 110,000 Cougars sold in 1968! Yup, it's one of those cars most of us will never see in the metal.
The Cyclone GT in the other lane is nowhere near as rare, but it's plenty powerful thanks to a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8 good for 300 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of twist. Yeah, the Cyclone was also available with a monstrous 429-cubic-inch Cobra Jet in 1970, but we can't be picky.
Some 300 pounds lighter and notably more powerful, the Cougar GT-E is the obvious favorite here, but this race is not about numbers on a sheet of paper. These cars are racing in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, which allows a few drivetrain upgrades.
The duel is off to a shocking start, with the Cyclone winning the first race by a large margin. While the larger Mercury crossed the line in 15.6 seconds, the Cougar needed 17.8 clicks due to traction issues at the Christmas tree.
The second race sees the Cyclone get in front as well, but the Cougar makes a fabulous comeback toward the end and scores a narrow win. With a 15.71-second run, the GT-E was only 0.06 seconds quicker than its opponent.
The decisive encounter is pretty much the same. The Cyclone takes a notable lead from the line, but the Cougar catches up and moves in front to take the win and move into the next round. This time around, the GT-E scores a 15.4-second pass, while the Cyclone crosses the line after 15.5 clicks.
While the overall result is far from surprising, the Cougar scored a narrow win against a fellow Mercury that seemed at a disadvantage in the output and curb weight departments. This awesome race took place at the 27th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race event in 2021 and you can watch it below.
