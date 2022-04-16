The Story of the Mercury D-528, the Innovative Concept Car You've Never Heard Of

Developed in the 1950s, in an era when concepts were called dream cars, the D-528 was built to test various ideas that were new (and even wild) at the time.
A low-slung, pillarless four-door with intriguing rear fenders, the Mercury D-528 is one of the lesser-known experimental vehicles from the era. Mostly because it was never shown to the public on the auto show circuit.
A rather unusual approach at first glance, but Ford had plenty of reasons not to showcase the D-528. For starters, the car was never finished to meet auto show exhibit standards.
It was far from perfect due to gap issues around the hood and unaligned window trim, but it was also continuously modified by Ford engineers.
The car had been modified by George Barris for remote control operation of the doors, hood, and trunk. He also changed the nameplate from "D582" to "Beldone" at Paramount Picture's request. It was then featured in a television series before Ford decided to sell it.
While it wasn't necessarily futuristic for 1955, the D-528 was impressively long and low compared to production models from the era. The protruding front fascia with wide, vertical slats made it stand out, as did the four-door hardtop configuration with no B-pillars.
However, the latter was replaced with a roll bar to improve safety in the event of a rollover, an innovative feature at the time.
fiberglass body, the largest Ford had made to date, and a plexiglass windshield. The reverse-sloping rear window was also a first for Ford. It eventually appeared on a production Lincoln in 1958 and found its way on Mercury cars in the mid-1960s.
More importantly, it was the first-ever vehicle to feature an electrically-operated rear window. The latter made it into production quite rapidly, hitting dealerships in the 1957 Mercury Turnpike Cruiser.
The D-528 also introduced a different approach to rear fins, which incorporated lump-shaped lids that revealed storage compartments. While the right fender housed a spare tire, the left one hid the gas tank.
This solution was adopted to provide a spacious trunk despite the need to accommodate a large air conditioning system in the rear of the car.
The idea was for the passengers to not be exposed to drafts, but the concept proved unpractical, so it never made it to production. But it's unique, to say the least, and shows that Detroit automakers were doing a lot of experiments back in the day.
While the car's exterior was far from futuristic, the interior showcased a decidedly modern layout with a wraparound dashboard that extended into the door panels.
The latter were much thicker at the top, which resulted in a deeply sculpted design. The idea was never fully implemented in production cars, but both Lincoln and Mercury got wraparound dashboards starting in 1956.
There's no specific information as to when Ford decided to allow the D-528 to go into private hands, but the concept was owned by several collectors through 2022. And it was repainted quite a few times in the process before it ended up as a restored classic in its original copper hue in the Petersen Automotive Museum.
There's no specific information as to when Ford decided to allow the D-528 to go into private hands, but the concept was owned by several collectors through 2022. And it was repainted quite a few times in the process before it ended up as a restored classic in its original copper hue in the Petersen Automotive Museum.