2022 Hyundai Elantra N DCT Drag Races Kia Stinger GT, Surprises Ensue

Priced $350 lower than the Veloster N, the Elantra N is tremendously good bang for the buck. Equipped with a manual as standard, the compact-sized sedan can be had with a DCT for merely $1,500 extra.
In addition to a couple of extra gears and one fewer pedal, the dual-clutch transmission unlocks the full potential of the 2.0-liter turbo hiding under the hood. Tipping the scales at 3,296 pounds (1,495 kilograms), this version packs 10 more ponies for up to 20 seconds at a time in N Grin Shift mode.
286 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) of torque at 2,100 revolutions per minute, the South Korean model is loaded with goodies. The only trim level available stateside comes with an electronic limited-slip differential, a rear chassis brace, sporty bucket seats with heating, 19-inch alloys, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance-oriented summer tires, LED headlights, a valved exhaust system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, heated side mirrors, a Bose audio system, and so forth.
Strictly front-wheel drive, the Elantra N DCT in the featured clip takes on the range-topping variant of the Kia Stinger. A twin-turbo V6 helps the all-wheel-drive challenger make 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque, which is more than adequate for a mid-size liftback. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this fellow comes in at 4,023 pounds (1,825 kilograms). The weight difference will cost the Stinger GT in the quarter mile, as will the torque-converter automatic transmission.
The first race begins exactly as you’d expect, with the Kia launching harder than the Hyundai. It also ends rather predictably considering the advantage that all-wheel drive gives you from a dig. From a roll, on the other hand, the tables turn in the Elantra’s favor. Partly because of the driver’s slow reaction at the 30-mph (50-kph) marker, and partly because of insufficient revs.
The Stinger’s driver doesn’t repeat the aforementioned mistakes in the second roll, but nevertheless, the Elantra N hangs in there like a champ.
