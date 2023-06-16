Watch This Koenigsegg Regera Casually Busting the 0-250-0 MPH One-Month-Fresh Record

This is what happens when a Swedish auto engineer remembers his ancestors were berserk Vikings that bowed to nobody – records fall under a high-speed axe. Mate Rimac is easily one of the central figures in today's quest for ultimate road-legal speed. But even the CEO of Bugatti (and creator of the fabulous time-bending Nevera) looks up to someone from up north.

23 photos Photo: YouTube/Koenigsegg