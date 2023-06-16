DIY Budget-Friendly Tiny Home Boasts a Functional Interior Made of Repurposed Materials

Tiny living means finding happiness in little things. It's all about rediscovering yourself and removing items that might take up usable space in your house. These tiny homes can cost much less than traditional ones and can also be transported if you decide to move.
This family of four lives in a wonderful tiny house with a charming interior. The whole dwelling was created by the parents, Claire and Seth. Their purpose was to become debt-free and own a place to call home. This idea came right after Claire watched a podcast about living tiny and found out that you can have a house for so cheap compared to the ones we already know.
The couple found a salvaged trailer on which they built the house on Craigslist for about $3,000. Being a DIY project has helped them cut the cost to a minimum. Since Seth made the house's shell, he can rearrange it in any way they want without asking a builder to do so.
We find a little deck area on the exterior with two tables and a few chairs. The house comes in light brown and is made entirely from wood beside the metal roof. The wheels are hidden behind the skirting boards to make it look more homey.
On the side of the living room, we find an office area. It comes with an iMac that is also used as a TV since it was placed on a wall swivel mount, a foldable table, and a chair.
From here, you can also access the master loft bedroom. A ladder that folds down from the ceiling allows you to get up, and it also doesn't take up much space when not used. The loft only has enough room for a queen-size bed, and there is not enough headroom space to walk straight, but it is a cozy area.
The kitchen is quite roomy and offers plenty of cooking space. The countertops are made of myrtle wood that was supposed to be used for guitars. The countertop flip-up bar has many purposes, such as an extra prep area, an office table, or serving dinner. All the wood accents inside the house are made from the same material. The base and upper cabinets provide lots of storage, and there is even more inside the staircase where extra appliances are stored.
Seth has a little coffee business on the side and is also a barista trainer. And for this reason, he created a tiny coffee nook next to the kitchen. Here, we find a manual mini espresso machine, a puck press, an espresso grinder, and tons of pour-over equipment.
The last area downstairs is the bathroom. It is a little cramped space, but it miraculously manages to fit everything and more. We find a washer and dryer combo machine, his and her closet, tons of storage for baby stuff, a composting toilet, a full-size corner shower cabin, a medicine cabinet, and a sink. Seth also added a custom woodwork project that he did of a sailboat they used to live in.
The kid's bedroom is located in the loft area and is accessible by taking the stairs from the kitchen. The steps are quite steep since they come with storage inside. The couple's clothes are stored inside a wardrobe at the center of the staircase.
The couple loved the idea of going tiny since a little space means less to clean and more to spend time with your family. They also own a tiny living brand called Living Compact, where they build dwellings like this one but also a 1980 36-ft Mariner sailboat that has been converted into a boat where you can live and travel. The ship is up for sale for $39,000, or the best offer.
These tiny homes are within the $100,000 price range and can go much lower if you decide to create them yourself. There are plenty of online tutorials that can help you with building your little dwelling.
The first area that is accessible from the outside is the living room. It is a tiny corner space with an L-shaped couch that can convert into a queen-size bed to accommodate guests, a Grizzly Cubic mini wood stove, a small custom table on the side of the sofa, and a guitar. The living room is completed with a few framed pictures of their trip to New Zealand and artwork from local artists.
The kitchen is fully functional, with a recycled RV stove and oven, a sink that can be covered when not used, magnetic spice jars, a pantry, and a small fridge.
Similarly to the other loft, there is no headroom space available to walk for an adult but enough for a kid. There are two one-person mattresses, a six drawers dresser, plug-in lights, a rubber mat, and two little bookshelves.
