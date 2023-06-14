This Luxury Tiny House With a Loft Bedroom Is All About Sophisticated Details

With its focus on affordability and sustainability, tiny living would seem incompatible with the idea of luxury. Still, designs like the Sage tiny house prove that refined accents and an abundance of comfort features can do wonders even in the smallest spaces.
Like all its sister homes in the Mobi House portfolio, Sage is built on a trailer, yet it's not meant to travel constantly. It blends the mobility of a home on wheels with the comfort and relaxed ambiance of traditional living spaces.
Although it's the most luxurious version available in this European brand's range, Sage is not about using every bit of space and maximizing accommodation. It feels more like a couple's perfect haven and a cozy cocoon where even the family cat feels pampered.
Sage boasts the maximum length that enables it to stay within the road-legal weight limits (3.5 tons), sitting on an 8.4-meter (27.5 feet) trailer. Surprisingly, it only includes one bedroom and the typical main floor layout with a living room, kitchen, and bathroom. The advantage, however, is that each of these areas wins additional space. In a small dwelling, spaciousness equals luxury.
With no second loft and inconvenient ladders taking up space, Sage's living room has ample space for additional seating. A rustic fireplace makes the room feel even cozier.
Mobi House is an expert in custom-made, modular furniture, and it shows. Instead of the typical bulky staircase with integrated storage, this tiny reveals a unique-looking staircase that looks like a work of art. The modern handrail with discrete LED lighting highlights the contrasting steps with an asymmetric shape. Appliances are carefully hidden behind minimalistic cabinet doors, keeping the space clutter-free.
Despite size limitations, this could easily be a dream kitchen. The beautifully-crafted furniture blends in with well-chosen appliances, including an electric fridge and oven, a dishwasher, and a washer-dryer unit.
Textures are a big part of Sage's exquisite style, from the beautiful floors, immaculate walls, and ceiling to the smallest details. For instance, the storage space above the kitchen counter combines small cabinets with glass shelves and open shelves. The bathroom is equally elegant, with natural wood accents complementing the white walls. With a full-sized shower, a large vanity, and plenty of storage, this bathroom doesn't feel tiny at all.
An opaque white panel framed with natural wood replaces the common protection wall in the loft area. Tiny house designs usually favor unobstructed views, but intimacy prevailed in this case. The best part about Sage's bedroom is that windows surround the large bed, while blackout blinds ensure that sunlight doesn't become bothersome.
For many people, a home just wouldn't feel right without a porch. Sage doesn't flaunt a traditional porch, but the next best thing is a generous terrace with entryway steps and enough space for the owners to enjoy the outdoors by themselves or with friends and family.
Like all Mobi House models, Sage is stylish on the inside and rugged on the outside. It's built with high-quality Scandinavian spruce specifically to withstand harsh weather conditions. Also, adequate insulation ensures that it stays perfectly comfortable throughout the year. The Mobi House tiny homes reflect a marked Scandinavian inspiration because the founder worked in Norway for many years. Still, they are all designed and built in Poland. The only downside is that they're only delivered in Europe.
Mobi House is one of the most prolific European builders and a pioneer in the field. There's something for everyone in this brand's range, from the smallest studios on wheels to two-loft bedroom homes. Those who appreciate a refined style, top-quality materials, and the highest comfort level would surely pick Sage as their favorite. Even a tiny home built with sustainability in mind can be simply flawless.
Although it's the most luxurious version available in this European brand's range, Sage is not about using every bit of space and maximizing accommodation. It feels more like a couple's perfect haven and a cozy cocoon where even the family cat feels pampered.
Sage boasts the maximum length that enables it to stay within the road-legal weight limits (3.5 tons), sitting on an 8.4-meter (27.5 feet) trailer. Surprisingly, it only includes one bedroom and the typical main floor layout with a living room, kitchen, and bathroom. The advantage, however, is that each of these areas wins additional space. In a small dwelling, spaciousness equals luxury.
Sage is one of those tiny houses that seem to open up to the outdoors, thanks to the extensive use of glass, beautifully integrated into the natural wood exterior. The living room is more than welcoming, with oversized windows in front and to the side. It almost feels like being outside and in the comfort of your own home at the same time. A large sofa dominates the room, and the elegant coffee table can be extended and turned into a dining table.
With no second loft and inconvenient ladders taking up space, Sage's living room has ample space for additional seating. A rustic fireplace makes the room feel even cozier.
Mobi House is an expert in custom-made, modular furniture, and it shows. Instead of the typical bulky staircase with integrated storage, this tiny reveals a unique-looking staircase that looks like a work of art. The modern handrail with discrete LED lighting highlights the contrasting steps with an asymmetric shape. Appliances are carefully hidden behind minimalistic cabinet doors, keeping the space clutter-free.
Despite size limitations, this could easily be a dream kitchen. The beautifully-crafted furniture blends in with well-chosen appliances, including an electric fridge and oven, a dishwasher, and a washer-dryer unit.
Beneath the countertop, you'd find more than cabinets – an adorable cat cabinet, designed and built by the same brand, is integrated seamlessly. And when the cat wants to venture outside, it has its own pet door – another custom feature, discretely integrated.
Textures are a big part of Sage's exquisite style, from the beautiful floors, immaculate walls, and ceiling to the smallest details. For instance, the storage space above the kitchen counter combines small cabinets with glass shelves and open shelves. The bathroom is equally elegant, with natural wood accents complementing the white walls. With a full-sized shower, a large vanity, and plenty of storage, this bathroom doesn't feel tiny at all.
An opaque white panel framed with natural wood replaces the common protection wall in the loft area. Tiny house designs usually favor unobstructed views, but intimacy prevailed in this case. The best part about Sage's bedroom is that windows surround the large bed, while blackout blinds ensure that sunlight doesn't become bothersome.
Sage maintains the perfect temperature in all seasons. Heating-wise, it's equipped with an electric heater, a digitally-controlled underfloor heating system, and a radiant ceiling heater. During summer, blackout blinds and air conditioning help keep things cool. Stylish and also smart, the Sage tiny house comes with a smartphone control for a remote alarm and overall monitoring.
For many people, a home just wouldn't feel right without a porch. Sage doesn't flaunt a traditional porch, but the next best thing is a generous terrace with entryway steps and enough space for the owners to enjoy the outdoors by themselves or with friends and family.
Like all Mobi House models, Sage is stylish on the inside and rugged on the outside. It's built with high-quality Scandinavian spruce specifically to withstand harsh weather conditions. Also, adequate insulation ensures that it stays perfectly comfortable throughout the year. The Mobi House tiny homes reflect a marked Scandinavian inspiration because the founder worked in Norway for many years. Still, they are all designed and built in Poland. The only downside is that they're only delivered in Europe.
Mobi House is one of the most prolific European builders and a pioneer in the field. There's something for everyone in this brand's range, from the smallest studios on wheels to two-loft bedroom homes. Those who appreciate a refined style, top-quality materials, and the highest comfort level would surely pick Sage as their favorite. Even a tiny home built with sustainability in mind can be simply flawless.