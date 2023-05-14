This Bike Camper Is a 2-Person RV You Can Go Roadtripping With

Obviously, not all that glitters is gold, but it's becoming difficult to remember it in this day and age when you're scrolling endlessly through perfect IG photos and envy-inducing TikToks. This DIY (do it yourself) bike camper is a good example of the old saying, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should."
If you try to find the answer online to what might be the "ultimate" or the "perfect" micro-camper, your searches will inevitably include examples of bicycle campers. They're not a new thing by any means, though the one we're going to look at today is a recent build. Bike campers, towed either by traditional pedal-powered bicycles or e-bikes, have been around for a long time, proving more or less successful as temporary or even full-time residences on the road.
Bike campers are widely regarded as an upgrade to bikepacking, where you pack all your camping essentials on your bike and head out for a couple of days and nights. They offer a solid roof over your head, some semblance of creature comforts, and a bed you can lie in after a day of pedaling. They're micro-campers, downsized RVs ideal for weekend getaways but occasionally used as permanent residences.
The disadvantages of such a camper are obvious to any cyclist, even if that cyclist happens to be partial to e-bikes. Towing even the smallest thing with your bicycle will impact range: if you ride a traditional bike, that means less mileage per day at a higher effort, and if you ride an e-bike, it means less mileage per battery charge at a slower speed.
All of this is apparent in the roadtrip attempt with a DIY bike camper by Christopher and Jeffrey Ryan, two brothers who go by Dangie Bros on social media. They're fans of such experiments, so when they saw how popular bike campers were becoming, they decided to build one and give it a try. After a 2-month R&D and build process, they set a very ambitious goal of covering 100 miles (161 km) in two days – a goal made even more ambitious by the fact that they opted for a pedal bike with no motor assistance.
Their experiment is best described as a study into "how not to," a literal example of "just because you can doesn't mean you should."
Predictably, it's unable to live up to that first impression in a real-world scenario, and its 500-lb (227-kg) weight plays a huge part. Towing the camper is a drag, to the point where one brother has to get out and push it from the rear when going uphill. Consequently, that 100-mile goal is adjusted at the end of the first day, after only 7 miles (11.2 km) covered – and those too, with considerable effort. Camping is equally challenging, as also is going through narrow paths, under hanging trees, or making a turn to get to the Starbucks drive-thru.
The spectacular 100-mile roadtrip planned turned into an adventure that required calling an Uber to make the last 3 miles (4.8 km) to a Walmart, a visit by the police, and the decision to add another bike for towing. The second day of the journey started with the newly-adjusted 25-mile (40 km) total goal. The brothers did reach it, though they never got to their planned destination.
In the process, these two brothers showed that, while bike campers can be a decent RV-like solution for weekend warriors, a few big "ifs" will always come into play. You can go on roadtrips with it, but maybe it's best if you didn't. Not everything online that glitters is gold and all that.
There's also the issue of aerodynamics and how the camper will act in strong crosswinds, when traveling uphill, or when set up in camp mode, where the smallest mistake or oversight could end up in the whole rig tipping over or collapsing. For such a small camper, this contraption can bring not-so-small problems.
The camper is fitted with all the basics and poses as a surprisingly cozy (small) residence on wheels, with a sink with hand pump, a single-burner cooker, storage shelves, three boxes that resemble an L-shaped settee and moonlight as extra storage, and even a bed in the "cabover" area. It's spacious enough to sit two people during mealtimes and comes with a small solar panel and battery, an electric fan, non-opening windows with curtains, and even wallpaper for that extra homey feel.
We have a feeling they weren't particularly thrilled with how their camper handled the road, although they were happy with getting to meet nice people. The outcome would have been different – and most likely better – had they chosen an e-bike, but maybe the gist was to challenge themselves to the max with this project. They wanted a roadtrip in a "fully-functional" bike camper, and they got it, though it didn't live up to their expectations.
