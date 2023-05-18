This GPS Navigator Has Almost Everything an RV Owner Needs

While many drivers have become addicted to the likes of Google Maps and Waze, there are times when using such a navigation app really isn't a good idea.
RVs are the best example on this front. Most people are specifically interested in route guidance, so they turn to Google Maps to find the fastest route to their destination.
That’s quite alright, but on the other hand, Google Maps only searches for directions for passenger cars. In other words, it just searches for the fastest way to arrive at the destination by taking into account the current traffic conditions.
On the other hand, it ignores all the other attributes, such as road restrictions and vehicle dimensions. In plain English, Google Maps always assumes you drive a passenger car, so the suggested roads are appropriate only for this vehicle category.
Misusing Google Maps and Waze can cause massive blunders, such as lorries stuck on narrow country roads because the vehicles do not fit. Such incidents happen every once in a while, and this is why it's critical for drivers to always choose the right navigation solution.
If you drive an RV, the market comes with several worthy solutions, one of which is Magellan's RoadMate RV 9365T-LMB.
Additionally, the device packs an impressive collection of gas stations, and you can filter them by type of fuel. If you drive a diesel vehicle, you can therefore see only the appropriate stations.
Let me state one very important thing from the very beginning. This GPS navigator isn't necessarily supposed to excel in terms of hardware but impress the audience with the feature lineup. It packs a regular 7-inch display, and while its quality isn't necessarily overwhelming, it serves its purpose very well.
But when it comes to its capabilities, Magellan's RoadMate RV 9365T-LMB is an impressive device.
It all starts with its routing engine, which takes into account the vehicle's dimensions. Before starting the navigation, you can create a custom profile, so the generated routes are customized for each vehicle type. This feature helps address the shortcoming detailed above. In other words, you won't be sent on routes where your RV wouldn’t fit but only on roads that are appropriate for the vehicle.
The navigation experience is critical, and this is why the device comes with must-have capabilities, including landmark guidance and junction view. As such, the GPS navigator previews an incoming junction, helping the driver prepare and use the correct lane. And speaking of lanes, the device also comes with lane assistance, so you'll know in advance where you need to be in order to follow the recommended routes.
Additionally, the GPS navigator tries to step into Waze territory with speed limit warnings, but of course, it uses a local database that is updated when you install new apps.
Getting back to Magellan's GPS navigator, the device can also pair with a smartphone using Bluetooth. Thanks to this wireless connection, you can make and receive calls, so you won't have to interact with the mobile device while driving. This is a great win from a distraction perspective, as you can keep just one device on the dashboard all the time.
Regarding the price, the device can be yours for approximately $300, depending on where you look. Worth knowing is that Magellan's RoadMate RV 9365T-LMB is not a new-generation product, so the navigation interface isn't exactly as polished and refined as you'd expect. It does serve its purpose correctly, but on the other hand, you won't get a modern experience from a user experience perspective.
Thanks to lifetime maps, it should be able to get you and your RV pretty much anywhere without worrying about outdated navigation, so if you're okay with its feature lineup, this GPS navigator is definitely worth a shot. If not, sticking with a mobile application that'll essentially keep your phone hostage while you drive is the best way to go. Of course, the bigger the display of the mobile device, the better, as a large screen estate is a must-have for every driver.
While many people are tempted to stick with the superstars, such as Garmin's GPS navigators, this model checks all the essential boxes for a must-have product. For example, it comes with access to Good Sam Travel Guide and Campground Directory, something that comes in very handy for any RV owner.
It's not hard to figure out where this device loses the battle with mobile navigation apps. A solution that's always connected to the Internet downloads up-to-date data and is always in the know about what's happening on the road. This is precisely the case with Waze, which uses the crowdsourcing engine to alert drivers of traffic incidents and also to determine the road sectors where you are more likely to experience a slowdown. Waze does not come with offline support, so you need to use it with Internet access.
