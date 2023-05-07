TomTom’s Cheapest GPS Navigator Is Ready to Replace Google Maps

There’s a very good reason why Google Maps is now the most popular navigation app out there. With a freeware license, offline support, insanely accurate maps, and real-time traffic data, Google Maps ticks all the essential boxes for the ultimate driving companion.
However, not everybody wants to rely on their mobile phones for turn-by-turn guidance. More often than not, people complain about having to plug in their phones and using a limited data plan for navigation.
If this is your case as well, then finding a solid GPS navigator is probably something you’ve long been interested in.
In the last few years, however, the GPS navigator market has declined substantially, especially as the adoption of navigation apps, like Google Maps and Waze, reached new heights. TomTom is one of the companies still committed to this product category, and its most affordable GPS unit is an incredibly intriguing piece of technology.
Called GO Comfort, TomTom’s most affordable GPS navigator is available in two sizes. The small version sports a 5-inch screen, while the slightly more expensive sibling is available with a 6-inch display.
Needless to say, a 5-inch display isn’t necessarily the best choice for a navigation app. If you have a hard time imagining what navigation feels like on a 5-inch display, just think you’re running Google Maps on an iPhone SE. Apple’s smallest iPhone sports a 4.7-inch display, so it’s almost the same size as TomTom GO Comfort.
TomTom’s screen features a 480x272 pixels resolution and also supports touch for quick input. Of course, it’s not a breathtaking piece of technology, but for basic needs like navigation, it certainly serves its purpose just right.
The device comes with 16GB of internal storage, but microSD card support is also available. As such, customers can increase the storage capacity by adding 32GB more.
Compared to Garmin’s most affordable GPS navigator, TomTom GO Comfort comes with several more advanced features.
For example, the device integrates both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and you’ll understand in a minute why the two come in so handy and how they enhance the capabilities of the GPS navigator.
As far as the feature lineup is concerned, it all starts with TomTom maps. TomTom is one of the leaders in the navigation space, so its maps are already among the best out there. Thanks to Wi-Fi integration, GO Comfort supports easy map updates. The new versions are downloaded without the need for a connection to a computer, so whenever updated maps are released, users can install them in a matter of seconds.
TomTom turned its GPS navigator into a smart device by adding support for mobile TomTom services. The TomTom MyDrive companion app, which can be installed on a smartphone, allows users to activate additional live services, including traffic data.
As a result, while TomTom GO Comfort is a regular GPS navigator, it also packs modern capabilities powered by a mobile device. Real-time traffic data isn’t typically available on a GPS navigator, but TomTom has found this clever solution to offer it without integrating support for Internet connections.
The same MyDrive app also offers extra capabilities powered by the smartphone. For example, the GPS navigator can read out loud the messages you receive on the smartphone. Drivers can keep their eyes on the roads, so GO Comfort eventually reduces distraction significantly.
GO Comfort does not support voice control compared to its more expensive siblings. This is quite alright, however, especially because touch input is support. Sure enough, voice commands would have come in handy, as they allow users to interact with the device without looking at the screen. Therefore, setting up the navigation is recommended when the vehicle is not in motion.
Traffic data, lane guidance, and safety cameras are also available in TomTom’s budget navigator. On the other hand, the supported maps cover only the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The more expensive devices come with world coverage, so you’ll have to download extra maps to use the navigation capabilities if you live in another country.
At the end of the day, TomTom GO Comfort is a fantastic device if you don’t mind the 5-inch display. Certainly, many customers might find the available screen estate way too small, and I could hardly blame them. My car comes with an integrated 7-inch display, and I occasionally consider it too small for navigation. The bigger the screen, the more convenient the navigation experience becomes.
On the other hand, the 5-inch display helps keep the price low. The larger version of the GPS navigator comes with a higher price tag despite not sporting any big change in terms of features.
If you’re impressed with what TomTom’s GO Comfort can do and want to buy one, it’s available in the United States for $179. It’s one of the cheapest GPS navigators out there and comes with a reversible mount, a USB cable, and a car charger for easy installation.