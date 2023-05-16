The Mercedes-Benz VAN.EA Platform Will Gradually Phase Out Fossil-Fuel Vans

2026 is the year Mercedes-Benz Vans intends to launch its first VAN.EA light commercial vehicle. The German manufacturer expects half of its van customers to purchase electric vans by 2030. In other words, there is plenty of life left in the Sprinter and smaller fossil-fuel commercial vehicles.
VAN.EA is a modular design that can be split up into three blocks. The front block comprises the front axle and electric powertrain, and Mercedes says that it's shared by all future variants of the platform. Differentiation happens in the middle and rear sections of the VAN.EA, with the center module dictating the length and battery capacity. The rear module enables all-wheel drive by means of a second electric motor.
Mercedes confirmed two main variants of the VAN.EA, beginning with VAN.EA-C for premium commercial vans in the mid- and full-size segments. The German manufacturer says pretty much every upfitter solution and configuration will be possible, ranging from parcel delivery vehicles to camper vans, ambulances, and pretty much everything in between.
We're also told that MB.OS is on the menu, an operating system that supports over-the-air updates and third-party apps. SAE Level 2 partial autonomous driving tech will be optional in 2026, whereas Level 4 high automation will roll out by decade's end. The only step up is Level 5 full automation.
The second variant of the VAN.EA is dubbed VAN.EA-P, with P standing for luxury private vans. For some reason or another, the VAN.EA-P will be offered with SAE Level 3 conditional automation instead of a Level 4 system by the year 2030.
VAN.EA-P is advertised with more than 500 kilometers (make that 310 miles) of driving range on a single charge, which isn't exactly impressive by Tesla standards. On the other hand, bear in mind that a Sprinter-like electric van (think eSprinter) is much heavier and less aerodynamic than a Model S Plaid.
Mercedes-Benz Vans is notorious in the United States for countless recalls of the mid-size Metris and full-size Sprinter. The VAN.EA aims to change our perception of poor quality and reliability. Not only does going electric means fewer parts that could go wrong, but Mercedes intends to build VAN.EA light commercial vehicles at its North Charleston plant.
MBV Charleston is also the first plant in the company's production network tasked with manufacturing the eSprinter, which promises up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) of driving range on the WLTP rather than EPA's test cycle. Prospective customers are presented with two rear-drive choices: 100 kW (134 hp) as standard or 150 kW (201 hp) for more dollars.
The eSprinter Cargo Van doesn't have a price tag yet. For future reference, the equivalent Sprinter costs $43,500 at press time. As for the Metris – better known as the Vito in Europe – the Cargo Van currently starts at $39,600 excluding freight.
