British Superyacht Alessandra III Is Unapologetically Opulent

The largest and most spectacular Sunseeker superyacht available on the luxury charter market, Alessandra III combines top-notch engineering with a contemporary style that's both sophisticated and fresh. The result? Outstanding performance for a yacht this size, comfort to the highest degree, and an unforgettable experience at sea.
Nearly a decade ago, in 2014, the British superyacht builder Sunseeker launched its flagship. The new 155 Yacht was introduced as the brand's largest and most advanced yacht, boasting abundant space and technical capabilities that suited it for long-distance cruising.
The first unit of the 155 was famously owned by Irish millionaire and Formula 1 mogul Eddie Jordan, who reportedly bought the stunning pleasure craft for £32 million ($40.3 million). This should give you an idea of the new Sunseeker's coveted status. That famous yacht, initially named Blush (currently known as Arados), was soon followed by a sister ship.
Construction for the second unit of the 155 series began that same year and was completed in 2016. This time, the lucky owner remained mysterious. Launched as Princess AVK, the second 155 was a bespoke luxury toy. The UK-based builder bragged about its flagship's high customization potential. Anyone who purchased a 155 yacht could have a say not just as far as the interior design but also in the choice of the superstructure.
Five years after its debut, Princess AVK entered the market. It was presented at the time as the largest Sunseeker superyacht up for grabs. Unsurprisingly, it was sold in record time. In just one month, Princess AVK became Alessandra III, and that's how it's known today. Following a recent refit completed in 2022, this beautiful yacht's interior looks better than ever.
At 154 feet (47.2 meters) and with a 499 GT volume, Alessandra III is all about balance and harmony while staying open to the natural surroundings. The main deck salon is extra special: flanked by elegant sliding doors made of glass, it features drop-down balconies on both sides for a perfect indoor-outdoor flow.
Those who need more can step outside on the main deck aft and enjoy the spacious outdoor lounge.
The master suite doesn't stray from the traditional setting, sitting proudly forward on the main deck. The sophisticated his-and-her en-suite bathrooms match the beautiful beach house décor, with a rainfall shower and a large bathtub. Like the master suite, the VIP staterooms offer a great view thanks to the full-height windows.
If the main deck is perfect for elegant dining, the bridge deck is more about fun. The spacious lounge looks and feels like a cool club, with the marble bar adding a beachy vibe. No superyacht would be complete without a sizeable jacuzzi – this is the cherry on top, waiting on the sun deck. During the day, this area is the best place to enjoy the sun and relax in the jacuzzi. When the sun sets, a nine-foot (2.75 meters) drop-down projector screen turns this deck into a magical movie theater in the open air.
Whether in the sky lounge with a fold-down terrace or the beach club right at water level, guests onboard Alessandra III can enjoy the outdoors to the fullest. Those looking for adrenaline can exercise in the fully-equipped gym (boasting the same amazing views), dive into the water from the hydraulic swim platform, or try out anything from the toy box.
While everyone onboard is having a good time (up to 12 guests and 11 crew members), the Alessandra III superyacht cruises smoothly, thanks to advanced stabilizers. The 155 boasts the most efficient hull of all Sunseeker yachts.
This distinctive Sunseeker isn't looking for a new owner. Still, it can be enjoyed by anyone who can afford to pay more than $230,000 for a week onboard. Beautifully styled and optimized for efficiency during extensive voyages, it remains one of the most impressive UK-built luxury yachts.
The owner had a specific request, namely to amply the connection with the water. The new yacht could easily be compared to a floating beach house. Already spacious thanks to the large four decks, it featured strategically placed balconies, French doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a fold-down terrace. The indoors and outdoors could blend unobstructed.
Three more cabins can switch from a twin-bed configuration to a double one, depending on the needs of each guest. Although sumptuous, this Sunseeker is ultimately a vacation yacht for families and groups of friends. This means flexible accommodation, lots of areas for socializing, and a great selection of water toys – kids would surely be drawn to the waterslide and trampoline.
Fitted with twin 4,184 HP MTU engines, this large vessel can hit impressive speeds of up to 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph). Even when cruising at regular speed (16 knots/29.6 kph), it's much faster than other yachts in the same category. At an economical speed, Alessandra III promises a long-distance cruising range of more than 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km), plus remarkable fuel efficiency.
This distinctive Sunseeker isn't looking for a new owner. Still, it can be enjoyed by anyone who can afford to pay more than $230,000 for a week onboard. Beautifully styled and optimized for efficiency during extensive voyages, it remains one of the most impressive UK-built luxury yachts.