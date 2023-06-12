Clever Design Hacks Make This Stylish Tiny House Ultra Functional

Tiny living spaces go hand in hand with design hacks. Size limitations are the perfect challenge for talented builders to come up with interesting ideas that add comfort while saving space. Tiny House Aster is a fine example of modern craftsmanship with a focus on modular furniture, coming from one of the most popular tiny house brands in Europe.
Bartek was a passionate supporter of tiny living before tiny houses were cool. He was one of the pioneers of tiny house building in Europe at a time when mobile living was hardly as popular as it is today on the old continent. Bartek's bet was lucky: Mobi House, his company, is now a successful builder with an impressive portfolio, going far beyond the Polish borders.
Mobi House is also a family business; several team members live in tiny homes. This was great for getting real feedback and constantly improving design based on that. This brand’s homes on wheels are meant to be perfectly comfortable year-round, in all weather conditions, and to last for generations. They look great on the outside and inside but excel in functionality.
Aster is one of the most spacious tiny house designs, also full of surprises. Sitting on a galvanized, 8.4-meter (27.5 feet) trailer with two axles, it offers generous accommodation for couples and families. In addition to the main loft bedroom, it boasts a main floor bedroom that also doubles as a living room, plus a second loft space with a versatile design. The kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped, while high-quality insulation and electrical systems ensure the perfect ambiance at all times.
The large windows and double glass doors make Aster feel spacious and airy, constantly filled with natural light. The two-in-one living room deserves full attention. Initially, it looks like a simple main-floor bedroom with a comfy bed that can double as a sofa and integrated storage. A compact stove, spotlights, and a tiny cabinet create a welcoming ambiance.
A large wooden table is perfect for dining, with enough room for the entire family to gather around. As if by magic, the same table turns into a compact desk, while one of the staircase steps, which proves to be detachable, serves as a quirky stool. This is how the same room can be used as a bedroom, living room, dining room, or home office without any permanent modification. With large windows on three sides, it also gets great views and connects to the natural surroundings, further blurring size limitations.
You might be wondering how the owners access the loft area right above the main floor bed since there's no staircase or ladder in sight. If you look closely, you'll spot some unusual shelves mounted on the wall. That is a foldable ladder, another clever hack that keeps the area uncluttered. When not in use, it just hangs on the wall in the most compact way possible. As for the loft area above, it can be used for different purposes. The team at Mobi House created an additional room with just a sturdy net, strong ropes, and large windows that ensure cross-ventilation.
The loft bedroom is large enough for a king-size mattress and features a beautifully-crafted protection wall. Two windows on each side bring in lots of natural light and fresh air. Spot lamps and LED strips provide discrete illumination throughout the house. Aster also comes with digitally-controlled underfloor heating. Together with high-quality insulation and air conditioning, it ensures optimal temperatures in all weather conditions.
The Comfort version has extra features such as exterior lighting, an LED-illuminated handrail, window insect nets, and extra bathroom appliances. Each Mobi House model is available in a standard version (fully furnished), a comfort version (with additional appliances), or a DIY version, where future owners are in charge of all furnishing and equipment.
Even at first glance, Aster catches the eye with its elegant black exterior and numerous windows. The Polish brand used Scandinavian spruce for the wooden frame plus the exterior and interior cladding. Bartek worked in Norway for many years before launching his business, and he used Scandinavian design as the main inspiration for his future designs. To this day, Mobi House uses raw materials imported mainly from Northern Europe – an important factor contributing to the final products' resistance and reliability.
The main staircase is another fine example of modular furniture. It incorporates abundant storage, a built-in electric refrigerator, and a generous pantry. On the opposite side, the kitchen includes a stove, a microwave oven, and a dishwasher. Plenty of cabinets provide additional storage. A sliding wooden door separates the kitchen from the bathroom, fitted with a full shower, toilet, and an elegant vanity.
The beautiful Aster is perfect for those who want to enjoy plenty of space, even inside a tiny home, without sacrificing any of the conventional living areas. Numerous pieces of modular furniture keep the Aster tiny house highly functional, with zero cluttering – modern living meets perfect style.