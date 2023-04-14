The Bubble Caravan Is a Terribly Cute Teardrop With the Most Surprising Galley

We've been raised to believe that looks aren't everything in life. But if they were, this incredibly cute, absolutely adorable teardrop trailer would have it made!
This is the Bubble Caravan, from New Zealand-based builder Bubble Caravans, the most apt choice of names we've ever seen. Introduced at the end of last year, the Bubble is a teardrop trailer that aims to combine the best features possible for extended adventures in the most compact footprint available, with the surprise bonus of a very squee! package.
For adventurers of all kinds, whether weekend warriors or passionate off-roaders, a teardrop trailer is a compromise but convenient solution. Less available space means fewer creature comforts and perhaps a shorter stay in the great outdoors, but that same compact footprint means a higher degree of mobility, as well as the chance to tow with a smaller vehicle.
Bubble Caravans aims to take that compromise solution and do the best it can with it. The result is the Bubble, a teardrop that packs quite an impressive array of add-ons and the most surprising galley. Call it a full kitchen, and you wouldn't be completely off the mark.
The standard spec includes a 100-liter (3.5 cubic-foot) ice box, upgradable to a similarly-sized 12V fridge and freezer, a sink with running water, 12V light and 12V power port, and plenty of storage options. Those who prefer not to pack their own stuff for the kitchen can opt to add a microwave and a gas cooker inside the galley, as well as a gas BBQ grill that sits on the side slide-out.
They can also add a hot water exterior shower, a 370-degree awning, luggage rack on the roof, a solar panel on the roof, a swinging bike rack, a shower tent or a rooftop tent, and even larger wheels with off-road tires, so they’ll turn their Bubble into a different kind of beast. Still cute as heck but way more competent on rougher and more remote areas.
With teardrop trailers, that's the most you should expect. When you choose maximum towability, you choose a more compact form factor and, in turn, this means you'll get only the basics. Still, the Bubble Caravan is able to put a cute and functional spin on those basics, so you even get to choose your fabrics for the curtains and the walls.
Interior optionals include a sound system, a TV, and a Dometic roof vent for extra comfy nights at camp. For the purpose it was designed, i.e., to offer a place to rest your aching body after a day's adventures wherever, the Bubble can do without these. The standard spec list also includes a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) fresh water tank and a similarly-sized tank for the gray water, a 40Amp hour deep cycle battery, LED lights and outlets, lockable doors, two exterior storage boxes, also lockable, and an LPG locker.
The Bubble starts at NZ$23,850 (US$15,050 at the current exchange rate), and stops wherever your budget does. The bad news is that all those awesome optionals will make the final cost of the trailer skyrocket, but the good news is that it's ready to hit the road even in standard spec. The only condition is that your stay be short and your expectations realistic, and you can "explore the wonders of this great country in comfort […] whether you are young, or young at heart, single, a couple or a family, an adventure enthusiast, or nature lover."
More than a tailgate galley, the Bubble Caravan kitchen features several slide-outs and hidden drawers, making the most of every inch of space. The possibility to add optional features on top of the standard spec means you can convert it into something that would serve for longer vacations.
But even the standard Bubble is very impressive, especially considering its size. With a total exterior length of 4 meters (13 feet) and 1.95 meters (6.4 feet) in height, it's a compact unit that offers the basics: a shelter to sleep in and a place to cook your food, but wrapped up in a very striking package. The interior features curved walls, to create a much more comfortable and seemingly spacious interior, with a queen-size bed with a soft headboard and plenty of storage throughout.
The teardrop is "built to last," with a monocoque fiberglass body that sits on a galvanized chassis with 5-leaf blade suspension. The body is double-insulated with marine-grade P.E.T. foam, and watertight because it has no joints to allow water ingress. It's not just good for all-season use, but guaranteed to have an extended lifecyle, with minimal maintenance. Bubble is particularly lightweight at 550 kg (1,212.5 lbs), with a maximum payload of 750 kg (1,653.5 lbs) so it can be towed with any average-sized car, and can be easily moved into position by means of four side handles.
