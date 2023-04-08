Broccola, the Ducato Van Conversion, Takes the Summer With It Year-Round

The idea of living on the road is not a yesteryear thingy, and not even one that took roots with the start of the 2020 international health crisis, as you might be tempted to believe. People have been living on the road for decades, and humanity’s obsession with converting something used for transportation into a home started with the appearance of the automobile.
What has changed in recent years is the number of people who embrace the nomadic life, mostly younger people traveling solo or in twos, working from their mobile homes while exploring the natural beauty of their country, continent, or the world. The current vanlife frenzy, now so widespread that it’s officially a monetized occupation, is the equivalent of taking a gap year to backpack through Europe from back in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Speaking of backpacking through Europe, here’s a modern-day equivalent of a backpack: a Fiat Ducato conversion that goes by the name of Broccola. Broccola, present on social media under the moniker TheSportyVan, is a DIY (do it yourself) conversion, a first for the owners, and such a successful one that it’s become a viral star.
At a first glance, there’s not much out of the ordinary with Broccola’s story, but the van itself is a standout for its colorful, very bright, and summery design. Daniele and Chiara, both from Rome, used to live in a cramped city apartment, dreaming of but never really getting to travel as much as they wanted. They’re both into a variety of sports, hence the choice of handle on the socials, but they worked 9-to-5 jobs and could never find enough time to do all the things they dreamed of.
The conversion started with an old Fiat Ducato and the decision to do the build themselves, to cut costs and to make sure they integrated every detail they needed. They worked on it for four full months, in whatever time was left free from work, and the total cost was approximately $7,500. It’s relatively cheap, if you compare it to buying a new van conversion, or even getting someone to do the work on an older vehicle.
Completed in May 2022, Broccola has been on the road ever since, covering thousands of miles across Italy and certain parts of the Old Continent. With summer almost here, it’ll expand its travels even farther into Europe, though they haven’t settled on a particular destination yet. That’s the beauty of vanlife… you get to make this kind of decision in the spur of the moment if you have the budget for it.
If you find most van conversions too overcrowded, you won’t think the same of Broccola. There’s still a lot going on inside since it has all the basic creature comforts of a home, but the choice of turquoise blue with neutral colors helps with making the interior airier, and more summery. It also helps that available living space expands into the outdoors, either by means of a hammock seat or the rooftop deck.
As you enter through the sliding door, there’s the kitchen to the right, with the cooktop hidden inside the large drawer, and all utensils and pots underneath.
Broccola even has a small corner shower, which is not something you’ll find in too many van conversions. It’s fed from a 150-liter (40-gallon) on-demand water heater, so to Daniele and Chiara, it feels even better than what they had in their old apartment. When the weather and their parking spot allows it, there’s always the option of the exterior shower, which is the best, Chiara swears.
The rear is the dinette slash desk space slash bedroom area, with modular furniture to allow a variety of uses depending on the needs of the moment. There’s storage underneath and above, though by definition, vanlife is all about packing light. Downsizing is a must with vanlife, even if it’s not with other types of alternative housing solutions.
For electricity, Broccola relies solely on an ALLPOWERS solar system, with a 200Ah lithium battery. Because the two chose to use the roof as a deck they can walk and stand on, the solar panels are removable. Two additional storage boxes are available up top, and there’s an extra large toolbox mounted in the rear, where they once carried their bikes on the bike rack. That’s where they keep their sports gear, which would have otherwise occupied too much space inside the van.
Daniele and Chiara seem to be living the best kind of vanlife, run through the most delicious Instagram filter. And they really do, it’s not just showing off for the ‘Gram. This kind of nomadic life is not for everyone, but it’s worked perfectly for them so far. Just because the footprint of their home is more compact and it happens to have wheels doesn’t mean that they live without the comforts of a home. Quite the contrary.