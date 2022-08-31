Koenigsegg Regera Owner Experiences Tesla Model S Plaid's Acceleration, Now Wants the EV

The Tesla Model S Plaid is still a mighty impressive vehicle when it comes to putting the pedal to the metal. Lucid’s Air Sapphire might’ve gotten involved in the game, but it’s not out and about just yet. Until the Air reaches customers, the Model S Plaid still has time to convince hypercar owners, like this Regera owner, about buying into the EV universe. Here’s how he reacted when the Tesla unleashed its full power.
Tesla changed the rules of the game with the Model S Plaid. The 1,020-hp (1,034 ps) tri-motor solution proved insane figures can be achieved with all-electric cars that don’t have to be gutted racing mules that can’t be driven comfortably on public roads. The 175 mph (282 kph) top speed that can be enabled only in Track Mode or the 200 mph (322 kph) top speed available with unspecified hardware upgrades can be considered bonkers for a zero-tailpipe emission family sedan.
And all this madness is available to customers for a purchase price of $135,900 which does not include, as Tesla says, “potential incentives or gas savings of $8,400.”
The Koenigsegg Regera, on the other hand, is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) two-seater that uses a five-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three electric motors connected to a single-speed direct-drive transmission to reach a top speed of 255 mph (410 kph). The only upgrades owners can pay for are aerodynamic and do not impact the maximum speed achievable – they just keep it more planted on the road. The only issue is that it had a starting cost of around $1.9 million when it was offered as new by the manufacturer.
But perception is a powerful tool. Things can change even for well-off drivers that can comfortably afford such high-performance machines. A Koenigsegg Regera owner got the opportunity to experience what the Plaid edition can do in terms of acceleration.
The man first got to sit in it as a passenger and was astounded by the instantaneous power delivery. “Jesus! Oh, my days! That is absurd! That is absolutely absurd!” said the man that also runs a YouTube channel known as ZachsGarage.
After seeing what the Tesla Model S Plaid can do, the British man said buying one “is a must.”
He also gets in the driver’s seat and you can see how that went by watching the video down below.
And all this madness is available to customers for a purchase price of $135,900 which does not include, as Tesla says, “potential incentives or gas savings of $8,400.”
The Koenigsegg Regera, on the other hand, is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) two-seater that uses a five-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three electric motors connected to a single-speed direct-drive transmission to reach a top speed of 255 mph (410 kph). The only upgrades owners can pay for are aerodynamic and do not impact the maximum speed achievable – they just keep it more planted on the road. The only issue is that it had a starting cost of around $1.9 million when it was offered as new by the manufacturer.
But perception is a powerful tool. Things can change even for well-off drivers that can comfortably afford such high-performance machines. A Koenigsegg Regera owner got the opportunity to experience what the Plaid edition can do in terms of acceleration.
The man first got to sit in it as a passenger and was astounded by the instantaneous power delivery. “Jesus! Oh, my days! That is absurd! That is absolutely absurd!” said the man that also runs a YouTube channel known as ZachsGarage.
After seeing what the Tesla Model S Plaid can do, the British man said buying one “is a must.”
He also gets in the driver’s seat and you can see how that went by watching the video down below.