Better Late Than Never: First Rimac Nevera Customer Car Arrives in America

The news comes hot on the heels of Rimac's astonishing performance with the Nevera EV hypercar - 23 world records for performance cars, all established in a single day. However, a UK-based 'foe' beat the first US customer to the delivery punch just last month.
Back in May, Rimac had more news to share than ever before – it introduced the world to Rimac Energy, their Europe-created "cutting-edge" stationary energy storage technology, appointed a new partner to handle its UAE affairs, and also nailed the first UK customer car delivery alongside 23 performance car world records. And the latter also included the critical zero to 249 mph (400 kph) and back to zero benchmark, by the way, with a time of 29.93s.
However, as it turns out, they are not slowing down in June, even though automakers usually dwindle in terms of novelties during the hot summer months. Instead, the company again grew its dealer network with a new collaboration in Switzerland, Europe. They also offer an alternative to paying millions to own one of just 150 Nevera examples that will be produced. As such, the Rimac hypercar has become available as a diecast 1/64th-scale Hot Wheels model developed by Mattel. The "revolutionary 1,914-hp all-electric hypercar" is also not sad to be so small, even though it was dressed in the vehicle's official Riviera Blue hue.
And now, at long last (they say it's always better late than never, right?), the first Rimac Nevera customer car also arrived in the United States and was handed out in a small ceremony by Rimac's New York-based dealer, Manhattan Motorcars, alongside members of the Rimac Automobili team. America is the company's "most sought-after market in the world," so many other US-bound cars are currently in production or awaiting their production slot. However, don't expect this one to be as flashy as a Bugatti, for example.
Instead, the first US-based example of the zero-emissions hypercar was dressed in Gunpowder Gray with a pearlescent finish. At the same time, gloss black brake calipers carefully contrasted with matching Gunmetal Infinitus wheels. Inside the cockpit, the atmosphere is highlighted in Alcantara, plus some subtle green trim accents. As a reminder, the Rimac Nevera is equipped with four electric motors for a combined output of 1,914 ponies and 1,714 lb-ft (2,324 Nm), making it one of the most powerful cars in the world, not just from the EV establishment.
It draws energy from a 120-kWh Lithium Manganese Nickel battery pack and might achieve a maximum range of up to 300 miles (490 km) if not for the little devil on the driver's right shoulder urging to check out if Rimac was indeed right with those records. By the way, the latter include the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 1.74s, zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 1.81s, the quarter-mile ET of 8.25s and a standing mile threshold of 20.59s, among others. Now, all we have to do is wait and hope someone will dare bring the Rimac Nevera to the local dragstrip for a few passes…
However, as it turns out, they are not slowing down in June, even though automakers usually dwindle in terms of novelties during the hot summer months. Instead, the company again grew its dealer network with a new collaboration in Switzerland, Europe. They also offer an alternative to paying millions to own one of just 150 Nevera examples that will be produced. As such, the Rimac hypercar has become available as a diecast 1/64th-scale Hot Wheels model developed by Mattel. The "revolutionary 1,914-hp all-electric hypercar" is also not sad to be so small, even though it was dressed in the vehicle's official Riviera Blue hue.
And now, at long last (they say it's always better late than never, right?), the first Rimac Nevera customer car also arrived in the United States and was handed out in a small ceremony by Rimac's New York-based dealer, Manhattan Motorcars, alongside members of the Rimac Automobili team. America is the company's "most sought-after market in the world," so many other US-bound cars are currently in production or awaiting their production slot. However, don't expect this one to be as flashy as a Bugatti, for example.
Instead, the first US-based example of the zero-emissions hypercar was dressed in Gunpowder Gray with a pearlescent finish. At the same time, gloss black brake calipers carefully contrasted with matching Gunmetal Infinitus wheels. Inside the cockpit, the atmosphere is highlighted in Alcantara, plus some subtle green trim accents. As a reminder, the Rimac Nevera is equipped with four electric motors for a combined output of 1,914 ponies and 1,714 lb-ft (2,324 Nm), making it one of the most powerful cars in the world, not just from the EV establishment.
It draws energy from a 120-kWh Lithium Manganese Nickel battery pack and might achieve a maximum range of up to 300 miles (490 km) if not for the little devil on the driver's right shoulder urging to check out if Rimac was indeed right with those records. By the way, the latter include the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 1.74s, zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 1.81s, the quarter-mile ET of 8.25s and a standing mile threshold of 20.59s, among others. Now, all we have to do is wait and hope someone will dare bring the Rimac Nevera to the local dragstrip for a few passes…