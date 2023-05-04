Rimac Now Sells Electric Hypercars, Bugattis, and Energy Storage Systems

Tesla sells electric cars and energy storage systems (ESS), such as Powerwall and Megapack. BYD also does that, so it is no surprise that Rimac thought that was a good idea. The company announced on May 4 that it will have a new division called Rimac Energy. Instead of focusing on houses, the new enterprise will concentrate on "large commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications." In other words, it will skip Powerwalls and tackle Megapacks from the get-go.

16 photos Photo: Rimac Energy