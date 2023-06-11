The Wildest Dodge Charger Ever Spawned as a Blown 426 HEMI' Flying Dutchman' Dragster

The Challenger SRT Demon 170 is undoubtedly Dodge's pinnacle of unrestricted, uncompromised go-fast engineering. Or is it? 55 years before the 1,000+hp monster broke cover, a special Mopar would have given today's Demon a tailpipe whooping' of quarter-mile proportions. Perhaps the greatest Dodge of all time, the Charger III was a downright spaceship. Intended to be a concept and nothing else, the mad automobile got more than a fair share of high-speed fame in the end.

55 photos Photo: Stellantis