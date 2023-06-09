Dodge Charger 392 Drag Races BMW M340i xDrive and BMW M3 Competition, Cue Sad Violin Music

Pictured at the Dunnville Autodrome in Canada, these go-faster sedans couldn't be more different. On the one hand, we have a Dodge Charger with a cam-in-block V8. The M3 Competition is a previous-gen model with rear-wheel drive and a dual-clutch transmission, whereas the G20 features a torque converter. That M340i xDrive is this group's dark horse, though, due to its xDrive system and trick launch control.
There's no denying the Charger is – by design – the oldest car of the three. From the DaimlerChrysler-era platform to the naturally-aspirated V8, there's plenty of stuff that makes those Bimmers look thoroughly modern. But still, a 392-ci pushrod V8 with hemispherical combustion chambers isn't for the faint of heart. Its Yokohama Advan Apex V601 rubber boots are sticky enough for a straight-line showdown as well, and the ZF-supplied 8HP transmission is pretty good on upshifts.
Be that as it may, 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque going to the rear wheels may be too much for the 275/40 by 20-inch rear tires. It further weighs a lot more than both of the German challengers. Almost 700 pounds (approximately 318 kilograms) heavier than the M3, that is.
Speaking of which, the F80 in the featured clip is a Competition-spec M3 develops 444 ponies and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) from a straight-six engine. Fitted with 295/30 by 20-inch rear tires from Michelin, this fellow is the lightest of the bunch, tipping the scales at 3,575 pounds (1,622 kilograms).
As for the G20, all-wheel drive should make a world of difference from a dig. The B58 engine may not be an M-specific engine, but as you're well aware by now, it develops more ponies and twist compared to what BMW says it does. In this application, the B58 produces 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. Weighing in at 3,968 pounds (1,800 kilograms), the M340i isn't particularly light either.
Which of these Bimmers can obliterate the Charger in the standaing quarter mile without breaking a sweat? The answer is M340i, with the M Performance model shaming even the full-blooded M. As per the GPS performance meters, the M340i needed 3.6 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) as opposed to 4.0 for the M3 Competition and 4.3 for the 392.
As for ETs, make that 11.9 seconds compared to a respectable 12.2 seconds for the M3 Competition and a similarly respectable 12.4 for the Charger. Still, the F80 is the superior machine from a rolling start. From 32 mph (50 kph) and 43 mph (70 kph), the M3 Competition makes easy work of the M340i and 392. The latter finish both rolling races pretty much neck and neck, which goes to show that the Charger really needs the wider tires of the widebody specification.
Be that as it may, 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque going to the rear wheels may be too much for the 275/40 by 20-inch rear tires. It further weighs a lot more than both of the German challengers. Almost 700 pounds (approximately 318 kilograms) heavier than the M3, that is.
Speaking of which, the F80 in the featured clip is a Competition-spec M3 develops 444 ponies and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) from a straight-six engine. Fitted with 295/30 by 20-inch rear tires from Michelin, this fellow is the lightest of the bunch, tipping the scales at 3,575 pounds (1,622 kilograms).
As for the G20, all-wheel drive should make a world of difference from a dig. The B58 engine may not be an M-specific engine, but as you're well aware by now, it develops more ponies and twist compared to what BMW says it does. In this application, the B58 produces 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. Weighing in at 3,968 pounds (1,800 kilograms), the M340i isn't particularly light either.
Which of these Bimmers can obliterate the Charger in the standaing quarter mile without breaking a sweat? The answer is M340i, with the M Performance model shaming even the full-blooded M. As per the GPS performance meters, the M340i needed 3.6 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) as opposed to 4.0 for the M3 Competition and 4.3 for the 392.
As for ETs, make that 11.9 seconds compared to a respectable 12.2 seconds for the M3 Competition and a similarly respectable 12.4 for the Charger. Still, the F80 is the superior machine from a rolling start. From 32 mph (50 kph) and 43 mph (70 kph), the M3 Competition makes easy work of the M340i and 392. The latter finish both rolling races pretty much neck and neck, which goes to show that the Charger really needs the wider tires of the widebody specification.