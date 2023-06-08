Slammed Widebody BMW X7 M60i Concept Still Feels Controversial, Yet No One Worries

BMW has filled the automotive world with lots of content that can only be characterized as polemic-inducing, even when trying to put it mildly. And they have done it across the board, from the small and compact M2 sports car to the X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse – aka a BMW facelift) behemoth.
Naturally, they also like to dabble with everything set in between, from the M3 and M4 siblings to the iX electric flagship or the top-of-the-line XM Label Red super-SUV. Well, as far as the flagships are concerned, at least they are consistent in their outrageousness – the new 7 Series, i7, X7 LCI, and XM all share the same format for the unnecessarily humongous kidney grille and the split headlight styling that probably makes people feel like aliens played 'mind over matter' tricks on the designers.
Anyway, that doesn't mean all these models are not selling well. And while they have been quirky ever since they left the factory gates, that also does not mean that people will not try to stand out in any crowd, even the wrong ones. Both in the real world as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Naturally, the latter parallel universe of CGIs is usually populated with the latest release from BMW. That would be the eighth generation (G60) 5 Series in general and its two i5 depictions, in particular.
If you need an example of those, we embedded second below the quick work of A.C.G, the virtual artist behind the a.c.g_design moniker on social media, who worked his digital magic on the 5 Series according to BMW's novel design language and still did a finer job than the OEM stylists. Anyway, back to bulkier BMW matters, we must also address the other elephant in the china shop. No, not the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red that still looks like Porky Pig (from Looney Tunes) took it for a swing. Instead, we are referring to the X7 LCI M60i behemoth.
Courtesy of Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, who now also travels across the sea of BMW controversies, the X7 LCI Zephyr Edition 3D Concept remains completely outrageous, but now no one really worries about that. Not just because it's completely wishful thinking but also because – if ever real – it would scare the bejesus out of any other super-SUV present at the 'party' in OEM form.
Oddly enough, the polarizing design elements were not changed in any way. Hence, they are still fully irksome for many people – but the custom widebody aerodynamic kit also entirely makes up for all the trouble of coping with it. And then there is also the thoroughly slammed atmosphere caused by the lowered SUV on top of matching Asanti Black Label aftermarket wheels that just sort of signals this could work like a charm as Darth Vader's next murdered-out virtual ride!
