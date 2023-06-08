Chimeral Ram Heavy-Duty Looks Ready to Roost, Aired-Out Caddy Escalade to Nest

American brands like Ram or Caddy are better than ever because they quickly focus on what pleases their audience – crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. And that strategy is valid both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
In the real world, we just heard that Ram is preparing to Rampage across Latin America with its new unibody pickup truck, which slots below the mighty 1500 models. Speaking of the latter, they are offered throughout Europe in partnership with AEC Europe and KW Automotive, now also with the 305-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque mild-hybrid tech to make them cheaper and more fuel efficient than the 5.7-liter Hemi V8.
As for Cadillac, it has gone overboard with novelties, from the refreshed XT4 crossover to the upgraded 2024 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings with 20th-anniversary goodies and from the second-generation CT6 and first-ever GT4 (both for China) to the upcoming introduction of the first-ever all-electric Caddy Escalade IQ. And these are just two American brands from the Big Detroit Three that we are musing about. But why is that, in particular?
Well, because the parallel universes of CGI just gave us some fresh food for thought from the automotive digital creator behind "Innov8 Design Lab" (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has prepared a couple of outrageous digital videos featuring models from Ram and Cadillac. These two are not competing against each other, even though they have feuding (Stellantis and GM) parents, so maybe it's not such a bad idea to discuss them simultaneously.
Besides, even the pixel master doesn't want to get them into a hypothetical fight, so they cater to entirely different crowds. But what if someone likes both stances – lifted to the moon and back or slammed beyond belief? In that case, better prepare your virtual garage for a matte gray Ram HD sporting neon-green touches and silver plus yellow decals to show how it feels to be lifted and wide beyond common sense. According to the author, it's also a Cummins hero and has all the undercarriage in accordance with the Liberty Forged Wheels shades, just for good measure!
No worries about this being real – the angle of the rear wheels makes it clear that we are dealing with simple wishful thinking. On the other hand, the 3D work done on the maroon Caddy Escalade ESV from the second post is pretty darn spectacular and a lot harder to identify as chimeral. Plus, the hulking full-size SUV is also a pretty sweet treat for enthusiasts of bagged vehicles, as proven by the aired-out pass. That didn't give us a lot of time to catch all the details, but we could easily see the pixel master played a contrasting game with this one – all thanks to the gloss black details and gold-black big-lipped wheels, that is. So, which one is your favorite?
