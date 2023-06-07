2024 VW Golf Facelift Surfaces Early in Unofficial Images

Volkswagen has kicked off the road-testing phase of the facelifted Golf. The first prototype of the hatchback was caught doing its thing in the open last week, and it is expected to premiere sometime next year after its unveiling was allegedly postponed.
The compact car will keep rivaling the likes of the Peugeot 308, Mazda3, and Opel Astra on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, and it should be the last one offered with powertrains fed by fossil fuels. It should launch with the usual gasoline units joined by electrified assemblies. The two top-of-the-line flavors, namely the GTI and the R hot hatchbacks with front- and all-wheel-drive, respectively, will retain the 2.0L TSI.
Since the people's hatchback needs to stay competitive, we wouldn't be surprised if the Wolfsburg brand gives it one or two diesels for Europe. The 2.0-liter TDI will probably soldier on, and it could be a last hurrah for low-revving lumps in the Old Continent. The gasoline-CNG (compressed natural gas) option might live on for the mid-cycle refresh. Depending on the powertrain, it will come with manual and automatic transmissions.
Volkswagen's facelifted Golf Mk8 will receive a larger infotainment display in the cabin. The new screen is believed to be enhanced, featuring a more user-friendly interface. It will join the new digital instrument cluster behind the renewed steering wheel. Another thing that was updated was the center console, and it hosts a new gear selector, or so it seems, anyway. It is possible that several technology and safety systems will also be updated, though it's impossible to point out the changes yet.
The scooped prototype has partially revealed a slightly updated exterior design, with new front and rear ends defined by the different lighting units and bumpers. Nevertheless, unless you're familiar with the styling of the current one, you won't be able to tell what's new on the outside once the camouflage comes off entirely. But helping us take a better look at it are a couple of renderings based on the tester snapped in the open last week, hence the realistic approach.
Signed by Kolesa, they imagine the ultra-popular model with no fake stickers. Positioned on the left front fender, the charging port, which told us the prototype featured a plug-in hybrid powertrain, was digitally erased, and the car has received a pair of new wheels with a larger diameter. They also painted it yellow and gave it black trim for a sportier appearance. Overall, the 2024 Volkswagen Golf should look very similar to these digital illustrations, but we will find out during the grand unveiling reportedly scheduled for next year. As for the Golf Mk9, it should be all-electric, meaning there would be no more room in the brand’s portfolio for a future ID.3.
