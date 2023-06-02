2024 VW Golf Caught Undisguised, Facelifted Hatch Shows Big Infotainment Screen

Volkswagen's eighth-gen Golf turns four this year, and it will have gone under the knife by the time it blows five candles off the birthday cake. Prototypes of the facelifted iteration have been scooped multiple times, revealing the exterior and interior designs, but the latest taken by our spies are also the most revealing.
In typical facelift fashion, the 2024 Volkswagen Golf will retain the greenhouse and profile of the current one, with the changes revolving around the front and rear fascias. We can see that the headlamps were revised, featuring new DRLs, and that the upper and lower grilles were slightly modified. The taillights are also new, and the bumper and diffuser combo will be updated. The VW and Golf logos on the tailgate carry over without any changes.
While it will be very familiar on the outside, the Wolfsburg brand gave it more significant upgrades in the cabin. A new and much larger infotainment screen sits above the central air vents. The main display will be used to control various functions of the car, from multimedia to climate control. The digital dials are also new, and so is the steering wheel. The center console was tweaked, and it has a larger cubby towards the dashboard and what appears to be a new gear selector. The central armrest, door cards, and seats will be retained, and ambient lighting will still be on deck, likely joined by new upholstery and trim.
Volkswagen plans to go electric-only as of early next decade, so in all likelihood, the facelifted Golf will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines. We don't expect significant upgrades in this department, where it should soldier on with the same small gasoline units and a few electrified assemblies. We have yet to learn whether the 2.0-liter TDI diesel mill will be retained for the mid-cycle refresh of the compact car, but we think it might, as a last hurrah to oil burners in Europe. The punchy 2.0 TSI will still power the range-topping versions of the hatchback, namely the front-wheel drive GTI and the all-wheel drive R, with the latter still topping the family. However, the hot hatchbacks might receive some electrification.
The initial plan was to launch the facelifted Golf sometime this year, but Volkswagen pushed it back to 2024. That said, don't hold your breath for the updated Opel Astra, Mazda3, and Peugeot 308 rival from the German car marque until next year. VW will probably pull the plug on it close to the end of the decade. By then, it should be replaced by an all-electric alternative, likely dubbed the ID. Golf. It makes you wonder where the ID.3 will fit, doesn't it?
