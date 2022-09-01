Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Coming to North America Priced From $44,940

Volkswagen’s eagerly anticipated Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition will go on sale in North America this fall, for an entry-level MSRP of $44,940. That’s for the manual gearbox version though. If you’d rather have the 7-speed DSG automatic variant, that one will set you back $45,740.
Roughly 1,800 units of the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition will be made available – a car that builds upon the latest generation Golf R, featuring the brand’s MQB chassis and a turbocharged 315-horsepower EA888 evo4 TSI gasoline engine.
Visually, this limited-edition hot hatchback comes without a sunroof (to save weight) and boasts 19-inch gloss black Estoril wheels, fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires. Like in every Golf R, there’s also a torque vectoring AWD system, working alongside an advanced DCC adaptive damping system.
When you specify your vehicle, you’ll be able to choose between one of three available exterior colors in Lapiz Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearl and Pure White. Furthermore, Pure White and Deep Black models will feature Lapiz Blue mirror caps. Other highlights include ‘20 R’ puddle lights, R logos on the front and rear bumpers, plus 20th Anniversary badges on the B-pillars.
As for the interior, you’ll find genuine carbon fiber décor inserts on the dash panel and front door trim (a first for a production VW brand car), high-bolster sport seats, blue-finished R logo on the steer wheel clasp and finally a blue R logo on the key fob, so that you always remember what type of car you drive.
“Twenty years is a significant milestone for the R performance brand of models, and we’re excited to share in a global celebration of two decades of R32 and Golf R heritage,” said VW product, marketing and strategy exec, Hein Schafer.
“Being the first official worldwide special model for the Golf R, it was important to include our North American Volkswagen performance hatch enthusiasts in this birthday party for the Golf R brand.”
Visually, this limited-edition hot hatchback comes without a sunroof (to save weight) and boasts 19-inch gloss black Estoril wheels, fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires. Like in every Golf R, there’s also a torque vectoring AWD system, working alongside an advanced DCC adaptive damping system.
When you specify your vehicle, you’ll be able to choose between one of three available exterior colors in Lapiz Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearl and Pure White. Furthermore, Pure White and Deep Black models will feature Lapiz Blue mirror caps. Other highlights include ‘20 R’ puddle lights, R logos on the front and rear bumpers, plus 20th Anniversary badges on the B-pillars.
As for the interior, you’ll find genuine carbon fiber décor inserts on the dash panel and front door trim (a first for a production VW brand car), high-bolster sport seats, blue-finished R logo on the steer wheel clasp and finally a blue R logo on the key fob, so that you always remember what type of car you drive.
“Twenty years is a significant milestone for the R performance brand of models, and we’re excited to share in a global celebration of two decades of R32 and Golf R heritage,” said VW product, marketing and strategy exec, Hein Schafer.
“Being the first official worldwide special model for the Golf R, it was important to include our North American Volkswagen performance hatch enthusiasts in this birthday party for the Golf R brand.”