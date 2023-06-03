Gone in Eight Minutes: VW's Eye-Watering Expensive Golf R 333 Is Sold Out

Volkswagen is celebrating its ultra-popular compact model in Germany with a special edition based on the range-topping Golf R. The new all-wheel drive hot hatch was unveiled earlier this week. It's called the VW Golf R 333, and despite costing a lot of money, those living in the Wolfsburg brand's home market cannot buy one anymore.
According to the automaker, the car went on sale yesterday, June 2, and all 333 units found new homes in just eight minutes. Those keeping track know that it means almost 42 cars gone every minute, which is kind of insane considering that the Golf R 333 is more expensive than the Touareg flagship crossover. The model costs €76,410 (equal to $82,085), and the facelifted Touareg starts at €69,200 ($74,340).
Building on the Golf R Performance, which can be yours from €57,985 ($62,290) in Germany, the limited edition is finished in Lime Yellow Metallic with a black roof. It rides on 19-inch alloys hugged by semi-slick tires, sports 333 graphics, boasts an exhaust system signed by Akrapovic, and comes with a nice equipment level.
Some of the things included are the matrix LED headlights, Nappa leather upholstery, front sports seats, Harman Kardon premium sound system, serial numbered plaque on the inside, and several carbon-like accents. Volkswagen also mentioned the driving assistance items, such as the adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, emergency assist, travel assist, lane assist, and a rearview camera.
You probably think that it boasts more power, right? Nope, as it has the same 333 ps (328 hp/245 kW) on tap as the 2022 Golf R 20 Years. The thrust is rated at 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), and it needs 4.6 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) from rest. The front-biased all-wheel-drive hot hatch has a top speed of 270 kph (168 mph). And if you missed it, its suffix comes from the number of cars that will be built in this specification and the output in metric horses.
Deemed a "potential collector's item" by its maker, the new Volkswagen Golf R 333 will enter production later this year. The manufacturer says customer deliveries will start in October.
For kicks, we will remind you that you can buy a brand-new BMW M3 Competition xDrive for the equivalent of just over $82,000 in the United States. You could also get a fresh-off-the-lot Mercedes-Benz E-Class that has an MSRP of $56,750 or a GLS flagship crossover from almost $82,000. Over at Audi, you could settle for a Q8 from $72,800, an RS 5 Sportback from $78,200, or a brand-new A8 if you're willing to cough out more cash. The four-ring brand's flagship sedan starts at $87,800 over here. So, are you still sad that VW didn't sell the Golf R 333 in our market?
???? That was superfast! Within only 8 minutes, all 333 units of the #VWGolf R 333 are already sold out!— Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) June 2, 2023
Congrats to all the happy new owners! pic.twitter.com/oiGKdG25TM