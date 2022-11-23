Police Caught a Golf R Doing 174 MPH, but Wait, Can This Volkswagen Even Go That Fast?

Speeding offenses are a common occurrence in any part of the world, but a case in Australia has us stunned. In the town of Mittagong, a 22-year-old driver in a Volkswagen Golf R was caught doing over 280 kph (174mph). The speed limit in the area is of 110 kph (68mph)!
According to a tweet from NSW Police, a blue Volkswagen Golf VII R was pulled over by a patrol car on the morning of 7 November. According to information provided by law enforcement, the 22-year-old driver had 170 kph (106 mph) over the legal speed limit. The young man was obviously in a great hurry.
But wait, can a Golf R go that fast? Via Twitter comments, some users expressed doubts that the Golf could reach such a speed. Some say that the speed might not have been detected correctly. After all, depending on the year of production, a Golf R with up to 310 ps (306 hp) is factory-limited to 250 kph (155 mph). However, the Performance package available in Germany can make the compact model hit 267 kph (167 mph). If that's the case, the speed recorded by the radar of 280 kph (174 mph) could be correct.
There is also a chance that the Golf may have undergone some changes, which wouldn't be unusual for a Golf R. Of course, it's possible that the radar wasn't properly calibrated. But in the end, it doesn't matter how fast he was going. What matters is that the 22-year-old was driving too fast.
The consequence would be that the Golf driver will have to show up in court to hear his sentence. His driving license was immediately revoked, and it looks like he won't be getting it back anytime soon.
In a similar case last year, Australian police showed no mercy for such offenses. An 80-year-old driver was then banned from driving for six months. He was caught driving 82 kph (51 mph) over the legal limit. The Golf driver managed to go well beyond that.
