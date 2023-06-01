The Golf R 333 Limited Edition: German-Only Gem That Elevates the R Family to New Heights

Volkswagen has just unveiled a new unique model of its iconic Golf R, dubbed the R 333 Limited Edition. As the name suggests, only 333 units of this model will be made, making it a rare and exclusive opportunity for fans of the Golf R lineage. The new model is based on the Golf R Performance and boasts an impressive 333 PS (328 hp) output, getting the most potent drivetrain available.
The new model is firmly based on last year's Golf R 20 Years Edition, which marked two decades of R-badged cars from Volkswagen, and also pays tribute to the evolution of the Golf R model, which has been on the top performance hot-hatches list since its first introduction in the market in 2002.
The Golf R 333 Limited Edition is an extraordinary opportunity for Golf R fans to own a piece of its rich legacy. This model offers a unique combination of performance, design, and exclusivity that is hard to find elsewhere in the segment. If you're curious to learn more about this special edition, we invite you to explore its intricate details and noteworthy features with us.
From the R32 to the R 333
The first Golf to ever wear the R badge was the R32, based on the fourth generation of the ultra-popular hatchback, which also was the first production car to feature a dual-clutch transmission, or DSG as Volkswagen calls it, but also offered a six-speed manual. The Golf R32 was equipped with the famous 3.2-liter VR6 engine developing 241 PS (177 kW/237 hp) and the Haldex-based 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
The second generation of the Golf R32 debuted in 2005 and had a slightly more powerful version of the same engine, with 250 PS (184 kW/247 hp). Based on the Mk5 Golf, it came with some notable features, such as the laser-etched production number on the steering wheel and optional Recaro 'Wingback' seats. The model was limited to 5,000 units in North America and came in a distinctive Deep Blue Pearl color., but this time with no manual gearbox option available. Not least, it offered impressive performance at the time, boasting a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
The third generation of the Golf R model was based on the Mk6 Golf and was simply called the Golf R marking a significant change in the drivetrain. The 3.2-liter VR6 engine was replaced by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 270 PS (199 kW/267 hp) due to emissions regulations and weight reduction. The model was fitted with a revised all-wheel-drive system with an electronic differential lock and a launch control function. The vehicle was available as both a hatchback and a wagon and had a 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 5.5 seconds if fitted with the DSG transmission.
The fourth generation of the Golf R model was launched in 2014 and had an upgraded version of the same engine, with 300 hp. It had a 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 4.9 seconds with the DSG transmission and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The current generation of the Golf R is based on the Mk 8 Golf, which debuted in 2019 as the eighth generation of Volkswagen's iconic compact car. It was revealed in 2020 as the most potent and dynamic version of the Golf range, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 320 PS (235 kW/ 315 hp) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. It debuted with an all-new all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring and a drift mode, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with launch control, and a vehicle dynamics manager that coordinates various systems such as ESC, XDS+, and DCC and manages a 0-62 mph time of 4.7 seconds with the DSG transmission.
Before the R 333 Limited Edition, Volkswagen also launched two other special edition models based on the Golf R: the Golf R Performance Pack, which adds larger brakes, a rear spoiler, and a higher top speed, and the Golf R 20 Years Edition, which celebrates two decades of R-badged cars with exclusive design elements and an output of 333 PS (245 kW/328 hp).
The magic number three
The Golf R 333 Limited Edition is the ultimate expression of the Golf R model, offering a unique combination of performance, design, and exclusivity. Production is limited to 333 units worldwide and is available only for the German market.
Volkswagen's newest project is based on the Golf R Performance and has an output of 333 PS (245 kW), making it the most powerful Golf ever made. Like its sibling, the R 20 Years Edition, the R 333 also features a host of high-quality equipment that enhances its driving dynamics and stability, based on the R-Performance package, which includes Torque Vectoring with Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which distributes the torque between the front and rear axels and between the two rear wheels also, offering enhanced cornering capabilities.
The drivetrain and performance of the Golf R 333 Limited Edition are impressive and exhilarating. The car comes equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 333 PS (245 kW) and 420 Nm of torque, perfectly complimented by a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with launch control.
The R 333 offers two unique driving modes: Drift and Special, which are designed for driving on racetracks or closed-off roads. The car boasts an 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 4.6 seconds equipped with the DSG transmission and a top speed increased to 168 mph (270 kph).
The concept behind the limited edition stemmed from harnessing the 333 PS (245 kW) engine power. The engine tuning has been meticulously optimized, resulting in a rapid and responsive load change response. The turbocharger is intelligently preloaded to maintain a steady speed during partial-load driving, enabling swift power delivery for subsequent accelerations.
Furthermore, during overrun phases, the open throttle valve enhances dynamics and on-road performance. When the driver releases the accelerator and subsequently reengages it, the engine's torque builds up more rapidly, improving the engine's overall responsiveness.
A striking contrast: Black and Lime Yellow
The exterior of the Golf R 333 Limited Edition is eye-catching and distinctive, thanks to a unique Lime Yellow Metallic paintwork which extends the Golf R's current range of colors, including Pure White, Lapiz Blue Metallic, and Deep Black Pearl Effect, accompanied by black accents.
It also features a rear spoiler, a rear diffuser, and a motorsport-inspired set of black 19-inch Estoril wheel rims enveloped in semi-slick rubber, complimenting the blue brake calipers and dynamic hub caps, which maintain the Volkswagen R logo in an upright position when driving.
The Golf R 333 Limited Edition boasts an impressive range of standard features to elevate the driving experience. Notably, the premium sport seats upholstered in luxurious Nappa leather, complete with integrated head restraints, display a subdued sense of comfort and refinement, which is beautifully complimented by a sequentially numbered badge in the interior.
Enhancing visibility and safety, the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, bundled with the Light and Vision package, provide exceptional illumination and cutting-edge technology.
Equipped with a state-of-the-art IQ.DRIVE package, this limited edition model incorporates advanced driver assist systems that redefine convenience and safety on the road. Notable features include Travel Assist, Lane Assist for precise lane keeping, Emergency Assist for critical situations, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop & go functionality to maintain a comfortable and stress-free driving experience.
In addition to these outstanding features, the Golf R 333 Limited Edition also includes a center airbag at the front for enhanced safety, along with a rearview camera system to aid in parking and maneuvering. Elevating the audio experience, the interior is outfitted with a Harman Kardon sound system featuring 8+1 high-quality loudspeakers and an impressive total output of 480 W, ensuring an immersive and captivating environment.
An unforgettable tribute to the 'R'
The Golf R 333 Limited Edition is a rare and exciting opportunity for fans of the Golf R model to own a piece of its legacy. The model offers a unique blend of performance, design, and exclusivity that is hard to match, although coming at a steep starting price of €76,410 ($81,500), significantly more expensive than the R 20 Years Edition.
The production timeline for all 333 units of the Golf R 333 Limited Edition in Wolfsburg has been carefully slated for September of this year, enabling the delivery of the initial models to customers commencing in October. As an added highlight, an exclusive customer event will take place at the esteemed Autostadt in Wolfsburg, Germany, specifically tailored for all Golf R 333 Limited Edition purchasers who opt to personally collect their vehicles in October.
The Golf R 333 Limited Edition stands as an exceptional milestone achieved by Volkswagen R, the revered performance division of the esteemed German automaker. Since its initial introduction in 2002, the Golf R has garnered widespread acclaim, collecting a staggering 250,000 orders across the globe. In paying homage to this remarkable legacy, the Golf R 333 Limited Edition bestows devoted enthusiasts an extraordinary and exclusive opportunity.
Beyond its inherent exclusivity, this limited edition model exemplifies a captivating fusion of unrivaled performance, exquisite design, and unparalleled allure, deepened by the fact that only 333 units will ever be produced, rendering it a highly sought-after collector's item. As Peter Jost, the Head of Marketing & Sales at Volkswagen R, succinctly articulated, "It is precisely such limited and high-performance vehicles that turbocharge the Volkswagen R brand," making it an absolute must-have for connoisseurs seeking the ultimate acquisition.