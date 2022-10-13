2022 VW Golf Keeps Its High Safety Standards, Receives Five-Star Euro NCAP Rating

The Volkswagen Golf has once again passed its latest Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) safety inspection with a five-star rating.
The Golf, VW’s most successful model, was awarded five stars in 2019, according to the Euro NCAP testing procedure and rating at that time. In 2020, the safety rating was modified to address some of the new road challenges.
Although the previous rating would have been valid for another three years, the German automaker decided to bring the safety level of the Golf up to date. Out of the total 21 tests, 14 were carried out according to the updated procedure.
Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, said, “Most vehicle manufacturers tend to ride it out, some may even consider safety cutbacks to maintain competitiveness. So it is excellent to see Volkswagen continually improving the safety of the Golf, to keep abreast of the latest developments and keep pace with competitors.”
The compact model achieved a result of 88% in the “Protection of Adult Occupants” category. A critical safety feature that helps achieve this rating is the center airbag for the front seats, which comes standard in the Golf. In the event of a side collision, it helps prevent contact between the heads of the people sitting in the front row seats.
Regarding the “Protection of Children,” the car also scored a high result of 87%. The result comes from several aspects – protection provided by child restraint systems in lateral or frontal impacts, safe child seat installation, and what equipment the vehicle offers for the secure transportation of children.
Euro NCAP has rated crash avoidance systems since 2014. The Golf’s AEB (autonomous emergency braking system) and the driver warning system (Driver Alert), which are standard equipment, have helped the car achieve a result of 79% in the “Assist Systems” category.
Euro NCAP also analyzes and rates how well the vehicle’s technology helps protect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and bicyclists. The Golf comes with Front Assist autonomous emergency braking, which ensured a 74% score for the vehicle.
This isn’t the only safe model Volkswagen has to offer, as its high safety standard also applies to other vehicles. In March 2022, the ID.5, Taigo, and Polo received five-star ratings. Moreover, the ID.4 and ID.3 also attained the highest ratings in the Euro NCAP in April 2021 and October 2020, respectively.
