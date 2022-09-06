A Mark 4 VW Golf Wagon and 1,080 HP - Could That Just Be the Perfect Sleeper Recipe?

There's no shortage of people who go for the cosmetic side first and then forget to match it with what anyone in their right mind would call the "required performance enhancements". They go for the all-show, no go approach - the sheep in wolf's clothing. However, the thing is that most times, there is absolutely no way to tell whether whatever is hiding under the hood has seen the same level of attention suggested by the outside bling. Infuriating, yes, but it keeps everyone on their toes, I guess.
After seeing a certain number of coupes and sports cars with big wings and loud exhausts that barely scrap the 300-horsepower mark, your perception tends to be distorted. You're conditioned to expect disappointment if you were to dig deeper into any flashy car's specs.
With that in mind, when you come across a Mark IV Volkswagen Golf wagon like the one in the clip below (via the Officially Gassed - OG channel), you'll instantly label it as yet another attempt from someone with more ambition than money to create a vehicle that looks fast but ultimately fails to impress. Words don't even begin to describe how wrong you'd be on this occasion, though.
Like the title says, this twenty-year-old station wagon from Vee Dub makes over 1,000 horsepower and does it without any major parts interference from other brands. There is no big V8 engine hiding at the back, nor any super Japanese straight-six block under the hood. The colossal power output is achieved via a 3.2-liter V6 turbocharged unit sourced from a Golf R32. And, of course, a lot of work.
The current owner doesn't take any credit for the latter, admitting he bought the car almost as is from a guy in Denmark who did all the important bits. As you'd expect from a build based on an early-2000s family car that now makes 1,080 hp, the list of modifications is about the length of a dictionary, so we'll just focus on the most important details.
Golf wasn't aiming for impressive dyno figures alone - no, he wanted to make a completely usable ultra-performance car.
That resulted in showing the transmission a similar amount of attention. The VW uses a sequential gearbox mated to an all-wheel-drive system fitted with limited-slip differentials both front and rear. Changing gears at mortal speeds requires the use of the clutch pedal, but when there's no air between the throttle pedal and the floor and the revs are high enough, you can just pull on the lever without any left foot action.
The result of all this is a brutal, very racecar-like experience that makes me think the owner might want to consider installing a roll cage next. The relatively tiny dimensions of the old Golf must add tons to the thrill factor, helped in no small part by the constant fear of death. Thick door panels like modern cars tend to have may not do much to protect you when you crash at 186 mph, but they do tend to offer a bit more psychological comfort. On the flip side, at least it's not a regular Golf 4 hatchback so you get the added stability of a longer wheelbase.
Neither Jamie, the YouTube channel host, nor the owner mention the exhaust, perhaps thinking the system is loud enough to make itself heard on its own. They're not wrong as the two round tailpipes sound just like you would expect - cackles and everything. However, it feels as though it's all kept to a functional level so everything we hear is there for a reason (and the reason isn't to anger the neighbors but to evacuate the exhaust gases as efficiently as possible).
No launch? No 0-60? No quarter mile run? If you're anything like me, you'll probably be raging. Don't fret because you'll get a chance to watch the insane VW wagon in action very soon. And not just by itself but actually racing what can only be described as its modern equivalent: an Audi RS 6, also with a tune.
