Golf Is Not for Everyone, but a Mercedes Is – New Partnership for the Open Championship

Chivalry, distinction, elegance, generosity, rank and superior morality are some of the words that describe nobility, but above all this, it is about history, heritage, principles, respect and connections. This is how the collaboration between Mercedes and The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews could be described.
I could not think of a sport more refined than golf, in which it is not only important the fact that you win, but also how you win. On the golf course, man must become one with nature, he must respect the environment and the other participants and he must show self-control, patience and finesse. Yes, there are many important rules to follow, but that's why not everyone can play it.
Called throughout history "the home of golf," The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, under the responsibility of R&A, is the host of numerous championships and matches, among which the most important to be mentioned are: The Open Championship, The Amateur Championship, Coronation Foursomes, Senior Open Championship and Junior Open Championship.
It is no coincidence that The R&A have chosen Mercedes-Benz as their representative partner, since the elegance and noble qualities of the golf are also found in the German luxury car brand. Thanks to the good collaboration, Mercedes-Benz will continue to be the Official Partner of the international competition for an indefinite period. At its 150th edition, this year's Open Championship brings special moments, honors the past and cultivates hope for the future.
One of the key points of the event was the Return of the Claret Jug, this year being brought by Collin Morikawa, the 2021 winner. This unique trophy has passed through the hands of many champions, carrying with it the taste of victory over time. The young Morikawa was driven to the event in a 2022 all-electric EQS SUV, since Mercedes-Benz is the Official Patron of the championship with a fleet of over 100 all-electric vehicles made available to the organizers.
Besides refinement, luxury and elegance, The R&A and Mercedes have in common the desire to prepare a present and a future aligned with the environment, both promoting sustainability through their actions and products, toward a carbon-neutral society.
Between July 10 and 17, more than 300,000 golf enthusiasts are expected to support their favorites on the land with the largest load of golf history on Earth.
