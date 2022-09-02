Turbo Rotary VW Golf Mk1 Has a Voyage of Slammed Widebody CGI Discovery

When you think of voyages, the mind usually wonders about the four corners of Earth. And then, if that is not enough, it explores the ocean depths or perhaps the vastness of space.
But when a certain virtual automotive artist thinks about the word, he actually means something that rhymes with a little-known subcompact car. Now let me share some CGI light on the mystery. The Volkswagen Gol has served as the German company’s entry-level offering across Latin America since precisely the year 1980.
During that time, it was also known as the VW Fox in North America but aside from three-and five-door hatchbacks it was also derived as the three- or five-door Parati station wagon, two-door Saveiro Ute, as well as the four-door Volkswagen Voyage sedan. But wait a minute, this digital restomod build project is actually of the two-door variety, right?
Well, that is not even the biggest thing amiss with it! Moving on from the humorous “this thing goes brap... brap, brap, stutu, boom, boom…” description by Andreas Richter (formerly ar.visual_, now richter.cgi), which may or may not provide a hint towards what is going on with the powertrain, based on your imagination, we should start by taking care of the elephant in the china shop. Yep, this is a VW Golf Mk1 x Voyage mashup!
And it also comes with dreams of a classically cambered stance, a slammed atmosphere, some wide fender attire, and cool restomod elements. You know, stuff like the round double LEDs at the front, or the “trendy mono-taillights” at the rear. But of course, that is just like only peeling off the CGI surface!
You see, the main reason why there is no digital hood is simple: this Golf Mk1 Voyage is also swapped to an outrageous turbocharged three-rotor powertrain! Sheesh, so many cool ideas wrapped into just one little VW Golf seeking a nice Voyage…
