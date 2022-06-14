VW Golf Mk1 Sleeper Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT 63, Aircraft Carrier Gap Decides the Winner

Yep, that’s a first-generation Volkswagen Golf compact hatchback standing next to a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, ready to give it a run for its money. But can it actually do that?
As a matter of fact, it sure can, because as we mentioned in the title, the old timer is a sleeper. According to the video uploader, it boasts in the region of 600 horsepower from a heavily modified engine, and it has an all-wheel drive system to handle the dizzying amount of thrust that was once considered supercar territory.
Mind you, the AMG GT 63 S is no slouch either. In fact, it has 630 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The engine rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, and all the way up to 196 mph (315 kph). Just like its ad-hoc rival, the four-door supercar has an all-wheel drive system, too.
And that’s definitely not everything, as the said Mercedes is said to have been modified by PP-Performance. As a result, it now has around 800 horsepower available via the fun pedal, so in theory, at least, it can challenge true blue-blooded exotics. The Golf is obviously far from being an exotic, but it holds on to the weight advantage, as it is much lighter than the AMG GT 63 S.
At first glance, it appears that the two vehicles are evenly matched. However, there’s more than meets the eye here, as at the end of the half-mile sprint, filmed at a drag racing event in Germany, one of them completed the course in a little over 16 seconds, whereas the other one did just under 20 seconds. The exit speeds were clocked at 272 and 250 kph (169-155 mph) respectively. So, think you can spot the winner?
