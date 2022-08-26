Bonkers BMW E36 Touring Goes After Drift Fans With Digital Shooting Brake Ideas

BMW enthusiasts come in many shapes and sizes, according to the saying. Some of them, for example, have borderline obsessions for the third generation (E36) 3 Series family.
While to some (like yours truly) this iteration does not ring any bells, there is an entire legion of fans who only have eyes for the two-door coupe and convertible, three-door hatchback, 4-door sedan, five-door station wagon, or 4-door convertible (from Baur) family. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Especially when one of the aficionados is a digital wizard. Such is the case here with Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar.visual_ on social media (now labeled as richter.cgi), who decided it was about time he blew our E36 minds, at least twice in a row. First, a few days ago (the second embedded down below) he imagined some “more E36 madness” in the form of a slammed, widebody two-door coupe with a stanced desire to drift the entire virtual reality around it.
And what do you know, that was “the chill version, I swear,” according to the author. Now we know what he meant, as the pixel master has relapsed into crimson E36 digital craziness. This new version has the same, bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit as before – complete with crazy wings all over the place and some neat restomod touches such as the LED taillights. But instead of using the well-known, traditional coupe base, the CGI expert decided that only a Touring will do the trick.
Not just any station wagon, though, as this E36 remained a two-door affair and virtually morphed into a Shooting Brake hoot. Our only beef with this rad digital build project? Well, that would be the fact that we have no idea what hides under the louvered hood. Hopefully, a G81 BMW M3 Touring’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo S58 mill…
