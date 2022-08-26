Corvette Plant Faces Yet Another Temporary Shutdown Over Supply Chain Issues

The C8 is the most revolutionary of 'Vettes, but as it’s often the case in this industry, the C8 also happens to be riddled with issues. We’re not referring to quality issues and service bulletins here, but how Chevrolet botched up both production output and the supply chain since ‘19.
The start of production for the 2020 model year had to be delayed over the UAW strike against General Motors, and it only got worse from there. In addition to supply chain disruptions, caused by that pesky virus and overpromising suppliers, we also have to remember that monster tornado outbreak from December ‘21, which killed 74 people in Kentucky alone.
Last model year, General Motors produced 25,831 units of the mid-engined sports car. This year, it would be a miracle to match that figure given that General Motors will idle Bowling Green Assembly next week. According to The Detroit News, there are disruptions within the supply chain, which proves that better planning skills are desperately needed in this industry.
TDN further understands that both shifts, which employ more than 1,400 people, won’t be run in the week of August 29th. Production will resume on September 6th after Labor Day, a federal holiday that traces its roots back to a General Assembly of the Knights of Labor in New York City in 1882.
Oregon was the first U.S. state to make Labor Day an official public holiday in 1887. A few years later, no fewer than 30 states celebrated it. Congress then passed a bill in 1894, making Labor Day an official federal holiday.
Turning our attention back to the small-block V8 Stingray and its flat-plane crankshaft V8 sibling, GM acknowledges that it could’ve prepped more for the 2023 model year Corvette. "Short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur," declared spokesman David Barnas to the cited publication, "which has led us to make this scheduling adjustment." Not really surprising, isn't it?
