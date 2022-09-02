These Gas-Saving Techniques Can Put Your Life in Danger

There’s no better moment to talk about fuel-saving than in times like this when gas prices are high and inflation cuts into people’s savings. Saving gas is always a good idea, but some “hypermiling” techniques could put you (and others) in danger.
Fuel prices have dropped from the all-time highs of July, but that doesn’t mean that saving gas is not worth it anymore. Although the fun level drops dramatically while consciously driving to minimize fuel consumption, it’s the safety you should be most concerned about. That’s because some fuel-saving techniques require high concentration levels, which can be distracting. Some others are outright dangerous.
The basic rules of saving fuel are simple, although nothing beats not using the car in the first place. Keep your vehicle well-maintained, stick to the speed limits, and try to anticipate traffic slowing ahead always produce miracle results. Remember that heavy acceleration will always use more gas. Some people go further with what they call “hypermiling techniques.” While some of these might squeeze more miles from a gallon of gas, the results are usually minimal and don’t justify the problems they might create.
Driving slower is known to save gas, but going too slow will only irritate other drivers, leading to road rage episodes with dire consequences. Freewheeling is another technique that could be dangerous, depending on how it’s applied. Turning the engine off while driving can be hazardous as it risks blocking the steering wheel. Besides, the safety systems are switched off, which can lead to a perilous situation in the case of a crash.
Among the more dangerous gas-saving techniques, drafting involves driving close behind another vehicle. This uses the forward vehicle’s body to shield your car from the wind and reduce drag. Same as tailgating, this is dangerous, let alone illegal. Always keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Saving fuel is not worth it when you risk putting yourself or others in danger.
