These Hypermiling Techniques Will Save You Lots of Money Despite the Sky-High Fuel Prices

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices have risen, on average, by 49 percent over the past 12 months. If this sounds like a lot, it is, but this is nothing we haven’t seen already. If you look at the numbers, 2008 was the year with the most expensive fuels in history, just before the 2009 market crash. In the summer of 2008, the average gasoline price passed the 4$ mark. We’re not there now, but that doesn’t mean we cannot use the same tricks to save money on fuel.
We’re not talking about going back to buying Toyota Prius – although an electric vehicle would probably make sense. We’re talking about making the most out of your current ride by using hypermiling techniques to improve fuel economy. These are rather extreme practices and sometimes you could do with less painful measures too, so make sure you pick the ones that you are most comfortable with.Cover the basics of fuel economy
You should keep in mind that when you save money on fuel, you also skimp on driving pleasure. That’s right, everything that makes your heart tick behind the wheel will cost you money. Use your car wisely, treat it as a tool and not as a toy and you can save not only on gas but also on maintenance. That being said, let’s go through the most common hypermiling techniques.
While most of the fuel economy might be achieved by adjusting the driving techniques, you can only save what your vehicle allows you to. So this is your weakest point but there are ways to make it into a strong one. Service your car regularly, keep it in tip-top condition, check tire pressure at least once a month and this should provide a good start in making money.
reduce the air conditioning system burden. Park with the car facing the sun in the winter to melt the frost on the windshield. This way you avoid using the heating system to defrost it.
On the move, drive slowly and steadily, anticipating the traffic ahead to not use the brakes or the accelerator very much. The slower speed will keep drag at a minimum, although it’s best to maintain a reasonable speed – you want to avoid antagonizing other road users. Watching the traffic and planning in advance allows you to avoid braking, which is wasted energy.Top hypermiling tips for everyday driving
Remove the unnecessary weight from the trunk of your vehicle, like a toolbox, bowling ball, camping equipment, and everything you just toss in and carry around all the time. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you could improve your mileage by 1% for every 100 pounds (45 kg) offloaded. Going extreme, you should gas up only when needed, as a full 18-gallon (70 liters) tank weighs over 100 pounds.
Reduce drag by removing the rooftop cargo box and outdoor equipment off the roof of your vehicle when you don’t need them. They not only add drag, but also weight. A rooftop cargo box can have the biggest impact on your fuel economy, with as much as 25% hit at interstate speeds (65-75 mph -105-120 kph). Try a rear-mounted cargo box or tray instead, they are much better with fuel economy.
There are big benefits to driving gentler. Aggressive acceleration and braking might be fun (although dangerous), but also wastes a lot of fuel. The heavier the car is, the more fuel is used on acceleration. And every time you brake, you are losing that speed that you spent gasoline to build. Keep your speed constant and you could save a lot.
Of course, the most efficient hypermiling technique is to not drive at all. Short trips add a lot of wear and tear to your vehicle while driving with a cold engine means more fuel is spent. Clustering together your errands not only saves fuel but also a lot of time.
