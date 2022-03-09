Today Show Segment Mocks ICE Owners With Gas-Saving Advice Offered From Inside an EV

With the current sky-high fuel prices, now is the best time to dust off those precious gas-saving driving techniques. Of course, you can save the most gas by not driving at all, if you so choose, but NBC Today Show hints at a better alternative.
It’s that time when the fuel prices go haywire again, with oil quotations nearing the all-time-high price of $147 from 2008. This puts tremendous pressure on car owners, especially as the gasoline price has reached an average of $4.17 in the past few days. This means everyone could use the old hypermiling techniques we’ve all become accustomed to during past crises. And it’s also more likely that people would listen this time, although we agree that saving gas means ruining all the fun of driving a car.
This probably was the main drive behind NBC’s Today Show on March 8, with senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen offering some basic but sensible advice to drivers. “How to get the most out of a tank of gas,” as the segment was titled, appeared to address the owners of internal combustion engine vehicles, although many tips work for everyone driving a vehicle, regardless of it being ICE or electric-powered.
However useful the tips might be, they left some people baffled when they saw Vicky demonstrating the benefits while standing inside a Ford Mustang Mach-E. Considering the segment’s title, it is strange to see Vicky inside an electric vehicle. Soon after that, people’s opinions split on whether this was deliberate or by mistake. Was this a hint that electric vehicles are a good way to avoid gasoline price hikes? Maybe, but not a very good one, considering not everyone can replace their trusted ICE vehicle with an electric one.
Nevertheless, many tips work perfectly well for EVs, as well as for gas-fueled vehicles, so you can still take Nguyen’s advice for granted. Or, you can take it to the next level and see what works best for you in our extensive hypermiling guide. And, yes, you can avoid buying gas by switching to an electric vehicle, if that’s your thing, but we assume electric energy prices will also go up pretty soon.
